Sisters to host massive consignment sale at Gurnee hotel

Two sisters are putting on what they are calling the largest women's shopping event in Lake County, a consignment sale featuring clothes sourced from more than 100 people and hosted at a Gurnee hotel Thursday through Saturday.

The sale will be the first consignment sale venture of Lisa and Lilly Torres' new company, Labels Designer Consignment. The sisters grew up in Gurnee hearing stories about the consignment shop their mother ran with her sisters in Kenosha and are eager to make it part of their lives as well.

"We grew up loving shopping at consignment stores. It is something we are both passionate about," said Lisa Torres, who hopes to make it her career. "We love that there's an element of sustainability where something pre-loved gets to be used again."

Given the name of their company, it is perhaps fitting that Lisa, 23, and Lily, 26, have spent the days leading up to the sale curating submissions to make sure they come from designer labels.

"We ended up getting great pieces from all types of women in different sizes," Lisa Torres said. "There will be one-of-a-kind pieces and the things no one else will be wearing."

Those who visit the ballroom at the Holiday Inn at 6161 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee will find well more than 1,000 items of women's clothing for sale as well as shoes and handbags.

Lisa Torres said their consignors are everyday people who tag and price the items themselves.

"One of the great things is there are a lot of women who buy great clothes and want to make a little money back when they part with it," Lisa Torres said.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.