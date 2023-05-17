 

'Never will be forgotten': Fallen police officers honored during memorial service in Elgin

  • Sgt. James Raap salutes as he leads the honor guard during the Elgin Police Department's annual memorial service Wednesday, which honors Illinois police officers who have died in the line of duty.

      Sgt. James Raap salutes as he leads the honor guard during the Elgin Police Department's annual memorial service Wednesday, which honors Illinois police officers who have died in the line of duty. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Sgt. Mike Martino bows his head in a moment of silence during the Elgin Police Department's annual memorial service Wednesday.

      Sgt. Mike Martino bows his head in a moment of silence during the Elgin Police Department's annual memorial service Wednesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Cmdr. Steve Bianchi and Cmdr. Kevin Senne, both of the Elgin Police Department, place a wreath to honor fallen Illinois police officers during a memorial service Wednesday.

      Cmdr. Steve Bianchi and Cmdr. Kevin Senne, both of the Elgin Police Department, place a wreath to honor fallen Illinois police officers during a memorial service Wednesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Officers in the Elgin Police Department salute the colors during a memorial service Wednesday to honor fallen Illinois officers.

      Officers in the Elgin Police Department salute the colors during a memorial service Wednesday to honor fallen Illinois officers. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 5/17/2023 7:16 PM

On the same day that Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston was laid to rest, Elgin police and community members gathered at a memorial service Wednesday to honor all the Illinois officers who died in the line of duty.

Eight Illinois officers died in the line of duty in 2022. There have been two line-of-duty deaths so far in 2023.

 

"Each of those names represents a person who had hopes, ambitions and dreams, who by their dedication to serve and protect sacrificed all so that we would all be a little more safe," Police Chaplain Al Keating said during the memorial service hosted by the Elgin Police Department.

Four teenagers, ages 16 to 19, have been charged with the murder of the 24-year-old Preston, who was killed in early May.

Nationally, 246 officers died in the line of duty in 2022 and 42 so far in 2023.

Police Chief Ana Lalley read the names of each of the Illinois officers who have died since 2022. That was followed by a moment of silence.

"The family members and friends of these officers did not know that the last time that they said goodbye would be their final goodbye," she said. "This thought is sobering and humbling and stresses the point to always take time for the little things in life and be grateful for the love and support of the people who are there for us."

Mike McTighe, vice president of Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors, spoke at the memorial after attending Preston's funeral earlier in the day. The organization provides emotional and financial support as well as legal assistance to survivors of fallen officers.

"The names that are etched into our memorial walls throughout this state and around our great nation will never be forgotten, and that is our promise," he said.

The memorial featured a candle-lighting ceremony, the placement of a wreath, a firing detail and the playing of taps to honor fallen officers.

"When those law officers lose their lives, it is for all of us to honor and remember them," Lalley said. "As we pay our respects and honor the fallen officers and their families today, please always remember that the sacrifices that they made mattered."

