'He was a good kid, a great kid': Teens mourn Buffalo Grove High students killed in Wheeling crash

Teenage mourners, some with flowers and memorial candles, visited a busy Wheeling intersection on Wednesday to pay their respects to four Buffalo Grove High School students killed the night before in a three-vehicle crash.

They remembered their classmates -- whose names haven't yet been released by authorities -- as helpful, funny and nice.

And they used words like "devastated" to describe how relatives and friends were feeling.

The crash, which left three additional people injured, occurred about 10:20 p.m. at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, not far from the high school the teens attended.

The teens who were killed, all between 16 and 18 years old, were in a black Ford Explorer headed east on Dundee Road, Police Chief Jamie Dunne said. A fifth teen who survived was in the Explorer, too.

The Explorer drove through a red light, struck a silver Genesis that was turning from northbound Schoenbeck onto westbound Dundee. It then hit a blue Ford Edge on Dundee that was preparing to go south on Schoenbeck, Dunne said.

Six of the seven people involved in the crash had to be removed from their autos by firefighters.

One of the vehicles struck a light pole that fell onto electric lines, knocking out power in the neighborhood for about two hours.

The pole remained on its side on the north side of Dundee Road on Wednesday morning. Buffalo Grove High student Christian Ramirez was among a small group of mourners who laid flowers and candles against a fence near the pole to honor the dead teens.

Ramirez was friends with one of the teens. They met last year in a geometry and construction class.

"During classes we would joke around and play around," Ramirez said. "He would help me a lot with girls."

Fellow student Jeffrey Riesterer also visited the crash site Wednesday. He knew one of the teens killed and heard about the deadly crash on the news and in text messages.

"He was a good kid, a great kid," Riesterer said. "He was a really nice person to talk to."

Pieces of automobile debris of various sizes rested on the concrete and the grass near the intersection Wednesday. Debris also left a basketball-sized hole in the glass pane of a nearby bus shelter, the rest of the pane fractured by the impact.

Buffalo Grove High was closed Wednesday because of a fire the day before. Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials said counselors and other resources will be available for students when the school reopens.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy," spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said. "We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members."

No information was available Wednesday about the conditions of the three people who survived the crash. All had been taken to hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.

• Staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this story.