Four teens killed in multivehicle crash in Wheeling

Four teenagers were killed in a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday that injured three other people, Wheeling police said.

The teens who died ranged in age between 16 and 18 and were all in the same vehicle, police said.

The crash was reported just before 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

"Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time," a police news release stated.

Police did not release any additional details about the crash or the conditions of the three others who were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.