Four Buffalo Grove High students killed in Wheeling crash

Four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed in a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday that injured three other people, Wheeling police said.

One of the three injured is also a Buffalo Grove High student, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy," District 214 spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said. "We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members."

Buffalo Grove High School is closed today because of a fire Tuesday, but district officials said counselors and other resources would be available when it reopens.

The teens who died ranged in age between 16 and 18 and were all in the same vehicle, police said.

The crash was reported just before 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

"Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time," a police news release stated.

Wheeling firefighters also responded to an initial call of a transformer fire at the scene and extricated six of the seven people involved in the crash.

A light pole was struck by one of the vehicles and fell into electric lines, causing a local power outage, officials said.

Police did not release any additional details about the crash or the conditions of the three others who were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.