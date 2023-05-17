Early morning Naperville fire displaces four residents

No injuries were reported from an early morning house fire in Naperville that displaced four residents and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Naperville fire officials said the fire was reported just after 12:20 a.m. today and began in the basement of the single-family home on the 3400 block of Caine Drive on the city's southwest side.

Residents had safely exited the home before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after about 20 minutes. The fire had burned through the subfloor and extended onto the main floors of the house.

Firefighters remained on scene for another hour checking for hot spots, fire officials said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.