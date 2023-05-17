Buffalo Grove High School will remain closed Thursday as result of fire

Buffalo Grove High School will remain closed Thursday as a result of a small fire in the school Tuesday night, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials said.

The continued closure is needed to address smoke and odor issues in the building, officials said.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at the school about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and found a small fire in a room in the English wing, officials said. Damage was largely contained to that room.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

"Our restoration company continues to work diligently on cleanup. We will have more information regarding classes on Friday," the district posted on its website Wednesday.

Although classes were not held, the building was open Wednesday for students wanting to meet with counselors in the wake of a crash Tuesday night that killed four Buffalo Grove High School students.