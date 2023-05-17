Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting child
Updated 5/17/2023 7:03 PM
After a bench trial, an Aurora man was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Wednesday
Authorities said Samir A. Murshed, 49, of the 400 block of Grove Street, assaulted a child younger than age 12 over the period of June 2016 to September 2017.
Judge John A. Barsanti revoked Murshed's bail.
Murshed had been free on $10,000 bond.
Murshed's next court date is July 12. He faces a minimum of six years of imprisonment and also must register for life as a sexual offender.
