Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

After a bench trial, an Aurora man was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Wednesday

Authorities said Samir A. Murshed, 49, of the 400 block of Grove Street, assaulted a child younger than age 12 over the period of June 2016 to September 2017.

Judge John A. Barsanti revoked Murshed's bail.

Murshed had been free on $10,000 bond.

Murshed's next court date is July 12. He faces a minimum of six years of imprisonment and also must register for life as a sexual offender.