Wheeling police parking lot closed for repaving
Updated 5/16/2023 12:33 PM
The visitors' parking lot at Wheeling's police station, 1 Community Blvd., is closed until Thursday while it's being repaved.
The lobby, however, remains open.
Visitors should park in the northwest corner of the Wheeling Park District lot just south of the police station.
