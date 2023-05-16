Police: Ex-president stole from Lake Zurich Lacross Club

A former president of the Lake Zurich Lacrosse Club was taken into custody Tuesday months after club leaders told police he may have embezzled over $160,000 over a two-year period, officials said Tuesday.

James C. Sherer, 55, of the 0-99 block of Lakebreeze Court in Lake Zurich, faces felony charges of theft, money laundering and continuing financial crimes enterprise.

To leave jail while his case is pending Sherer would need to put up $20,000 in cash.

Lake Zurich police said that during his tenure as president, from Aug. 1, 2020 through Nov. 7, 2022, Sherer withdrew funds from the club's bank account for personal use. Police didn't say whether investigators had determined the amount of money he's accused of illegally taking.

Newly appointed board members identified the unauthorized withdrawals and altered authorities in January 2023, police said.

Requests for comment from club leaders were not immediately answered Tuesday.

Following a monthslong police investigation, the Lake County state's attorney's office approved a warrant for Sherer's arrest on Monday.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Lake Zurich on Tuesday, police said.