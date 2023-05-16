New terms begin Wednesday for North Barrington officials

North Barrington Village President Eleanor Sweet McDonnell will recite her oath of office and begin a new, 4-year term Wednesday night.

McDonnell was reelected April 4.

Three trustees-elect who were chosen for the village board in April will begin their terms, too: incumbent Vanessa G. Kerrigan and newcomers Mark J. Vandenbergh and Neil Morrow.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 111 Old Barrington Road.