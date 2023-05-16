Libertyville groups unite to promote four festivals in four months starting in June

Traditionally, big events in downtown Libertyville do well but for this festival season a new entity has been formed to leverage the collective drawing power.

With a fresh logo, website, street banners, QR code and more, Festivals of Libertyville is a collaboration of organizations launched to promote four well-known individual events and brand the village as a summer destination.

Besides the fun, games, arts and music of the festivals themselves, beginning with Libertyville Days June 15-18 and followed in successive months by Dog Days of Summer, Festival of the Arts and Oktoberfest in Libertyville, the intent is to spread the interest to local businesses.

The logo, is meant to reinforce the idea that the village is a go-to place throughout the season.

"The idea centered around the drop pin," said Ellen Williams, program and marketing director for the Adler Arts Center. "Come here. Come find us."

Adler is joined by the Libertyville Civic Center (Libertyville Days); Knights of Columbus (Dog Days of Summer); the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce and MainStreet Libertyville.

The latter two organizations paired last fall on a rejuvenated Oktoberfest. MainStreet, a nonprofit, sponsors dozens of events throughout the year.

While there has been cooperation in the past the events more or less have maintained separate identities and the organizations have not joined forces in this way until now.

"We've worked with GLMV on the Festival of the Arts for years," said Jena Mertz, program and rental manager for Adler. "This was a natural progression."

Scott Adams, president and CEO of the GLMV Chamber, a lifelong resident and village trustee with ties to many community organizations and activities, said the idea began to percolate after Oktoberfest was revived.

"I felt people need to associate Libertyville with these four festivals that run for four months," he said. "One can kind of build on the other one. We've never done that before."

The village contributed website expertise, though a disclaimer notes the village does not operate Festivals of Libertyville. A local artist used by Adler assisted with the logo.

Adams said the partners thought marketing activities under one umbrella would increase awareness there is a lot to be had in one place and draw more people to downtown Libertyville, where the four events are centered.

Having the coronavirus in the rearview mirror is an advantage this season.

"We're seeing a lot more community engagement than we have in years past," said Jennifer Johnson, executive director of MainStreet Libertyville.

Businesses will get window decals with a QR code that will link to the website, which has links to the individual festivals as well as general information about the community, entertainment, hotels and other amenities. The initiative and QR code link was included in the updated Libertyville Dining Guide, libertyvilledining.com.