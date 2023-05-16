Judge orders all parties in Hartwell case to appear in person

When former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell appears before a visiting Ogle County judge on 19 felony charges, it will be in person after all -- not remotely, court records show.

Though he noted that Hartwell was told at a bond call that he would appear on Zoom, Ogle County Judge Matthew Klahn issued an order last week stating that all parties are to appear in person at 9 a.m. on May 26 in courtroom 319 at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Route 38, St. Charles Township.

Charges filed against Hartwell on April 25 included misappropriating $119,575 in public funds while in office between December 2018 and November 2020 in a scheme with St. Charles businessman Robert Gutierrez, who was charged with seven counts of theft by deception and two counts of providing kickbacks.

No attorney for Hartwell was listed in court records as of Monday.

The former circuit clerk did not return a voicemail message or an email sent to his current law firm.

Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court on May 26 before Kane County Circuit Judge John Barsanti.