Haring appointed to District 62 board

Gene Haring has been appointed to a 2-year term on the Des Plaines Elementary District 62 board.

Haring, 71, is the former marketing and communications manager for the Des Plaines Park District.

He sought one of three available 4-year terms in the April 4 election, placing fourth out of five candidates. No one ran for the 2-year term he will fill.

"It's an honor to have been selected to join the dedicated members of this board and continue the important work of advocating for every student in District 62," Haring said in an announcement of his appointment. "I'm committed to making sure we support our teachers, students, and parents so they all have the resources they need to be successful as we educate the next generation."