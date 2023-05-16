 

Buffalo Grove High School closed Wednesday in wake of small fire

 
By Elizabeth Rymut
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/16/2023 10:38 PM

A small fire has forced the cancellation of classes Wednesday at Buffalo Grove High School, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 announced in a tweet Tuesday night.

Fire officials responded to an alarm around 7:45 p.m. and found a small fire in one room, according to a village news release.

 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Officials said they would provide more information Wednesday.

