Buffalo Grove High School closed Wednesday in wake of small fire
Updated 5/16/2023 10:38 PM
A small fire has forced the cancellation of classes Wednesday at Buffalo Grove High School, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 announced in a tweet Tuesday night.
Fire officials responded to an alarm around 7:45 p.m. and found a small fire in one room, according to a village news release.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Officials said they would provide more information Wednesday.
