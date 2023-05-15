Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Grayslake

Two people were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening after a head-on crash at of Route 45 and Casey Road in Grayslake, fire officials said.

Grayslake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jim Weidman said two compact SUVs collided about 2:15 p.m. in the intersection. The air bags in both vehicles deployed as a result of the impact.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Weidman said. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

Gurnee police are investigating the crash. Police did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.