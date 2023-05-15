Police across region taking part in 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies across the suburbs are participating in the "Click It or Ticket" seat-belt enforcement campaign May 19-30.

Deputies and police officers will increase enforcement and education of seat belt requirements. Federal highway safety money pays for the effort.

In 2021, about half of the 26,325 people killed in passenger vehicle crashes were not wearing belts, according to the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration. A 2015 study showed that wearing a seat belt reduced the risk of dying for front-seat passengers by 45%.