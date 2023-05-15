No one injured in garage fire in Mundelein

No one was injured by a Monday afternoon fire that consumed the attached garage of a single-family home in Mundelein afternoon and most likely totaled the two vehicles inside, fire officials said.

Mundelein firefighters arrived at the house on the 200 block of North Fairlawn Avenue at 1:47 p.m., Deputy Chief Jeremy Lockwood said Monday.

"The garage is still standing, but it has significant damage," Lockwood said.

The residents were home when the fire began and had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, he said.

Lockwood said no damage estimate has been made and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house was deemed uninhabitable, Lockwood said.