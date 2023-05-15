Mundelein Public Works and Engineering to host open house Saturday

Mundelein Public Works and Engineering will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 801 Allanson Road.

The staff will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the headquarters. Attendees can check out the facility, participate in activities, view exhibits and learn about the skills, tools and equipment needed to maintain Mundelein's infrastructure.

Visitors also will have the opportunity to meet and visit with many of the staff members who work to keep Mundelein a safe and beautiful community.

Highlights include a live equipment, engineering and street sign-making demonstrations; facility tours; a Touch-A-Truck experiences for kids; raffle, prizes and giveaways; and snacks and refreshments.