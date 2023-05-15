Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Des Plaines man

A motorcyclist killed in a suburban crash Saturday night has been identified as a Des Plaines man, police said Monday.

John E. Lawson, 60, was fatally injured in the collision at Rand and Golf roads in Des Plaines.

Lawson was turning from Rand Road onto westbound Golf Road on a 2020 Honda motorcycle about 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2013 Kia Optima headed southeast on Rand, police said.

Lawson was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The medical examiner later determined he died from multiple injuries and ruled his death an accident.

A 17-year-old boy driving the Kia and two passengers were taken to a hospital, too, police said. The driver had a learner's permit and an adult was in the car, police said.

The crash is under investigation.