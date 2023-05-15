Man pleads guilty to carjacking in Lombard McDonald's drive-through

A man who took part in a carjacking at a McDonald's drive-through in Lombard has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Dallas Dabney pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Dabney, 28, of the 1900 block of South 15th Avenue in Broadview, will have to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Judge Brian Telander agreed to recommend that the department of corrections have Dabney participate in a substance-abuse program.

Authorities alleged that at 2:46 a.m. April 23, 2020, a man was waiting in line at the McDonald's at 300 E. Roosevelt Road. Dabney and co-defendant Antonio Protho, armed and wearing ski masks, approached his vehicle, aimed a gun at him and ordered him out of his car, prosecutors said. The duo got in, and Protho drove off, according to authorities.

Lombard police pursued briefly at speeds reaching 100 mph but stopped due to safety concerns. Elmhurst police picked up the chase; the vehicle lost control on an I-290 entrance ramp.

Two Ruger 9 mm handguns were found in the vehicle.

Dabney also pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor battery for kicking a fellow DuPage County jail inmate in the face in June 2020.

Protho, 22, of Chicago, awaits trial. His next court date is June 15.