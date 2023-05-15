Images: Harvest Christian Academy, Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South graduation ceremonies
Updated 5/15/2023 12:54 PM
Harvest Christian Academy, Cary-Grove High School and Crystal Lake South High School held their graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Graduates toss their caps following Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Jacob Janisko fist bumps superintendent Talbott Behnken during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Harvest Christian Academy held its graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
David Peterson prays with Naomi Dobrescu during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Graduate Nathan Hoffmeister worships during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Naomi Dobrescu, left, and Jordan Sprecher lead worship during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Caleb Fast smiles during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Valedictorian Daniel Winkelman speaks during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
From left Stephen Coombs, Megan Couniham and Maya Dagamac enjoy Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Arianna James participates in Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Chase Young takes a photo with his parents during Harvest Christian Academy's graduation cerermony on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Elgin.
Courtesy of Laura Humpa/Cornerstone Photography
Sawyer Brashear speaks to his fellow graduates during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High School on Saturday, May 13, 202 in Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
The A Cappella Singers perform "The Kid Inside" during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High Schoolin Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Erin Wadzinski is recognized during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High Schoolin Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Cary-Grove Principal Neil Lesinski show off his shirt to the graduates during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High School in Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Graduates listen to Cary-Grove principal Neil Lesinski speak during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High School in Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Cameron Adams receives his deploma from District 155 school board member, Ron Ludwig, during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High School in Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Cary-Grove Principal Neil Lesinski retrieves his speech from his kayak during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High School in Cary. He was talking about how impressed he was with the students creativity on Anything but a Backpack Day at school.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Graduates listen to Cary-Grove principal Neil Lesinski speak during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Cary-Grove High School in Cary.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Austin Laurie fixes his cap Saturday, May 13, 2023, before the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Graduates walk across the track to the football field Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Jonathan Peres checks his phone Saturday, May 13, 2023, before the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 to begin at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Reese Becker fixes her cap as she waits Saturday, May 13, 2023, for the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 to begin at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
The school's logo looms over Zoe Arcos as she waits for the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 to begin at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
A graduate walks into the school in front of a giant 2023 sign Saturday, May 13, 2023, before the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Laurie Parker waves a picture of her granddaughter, Madison Zilm, during the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Principal Joshua Nobilio speaks to the graduates Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
Graduates say the Pledge of Allegiance during the graduation ceremony for class of 2023 at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake.
Courtesy of Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media
