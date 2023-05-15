Household hazardous waste collection event Saturday in Mundelein

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County is sponsoring its first household hazardous waste collection of the season from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mundelein Metra station, 205 N. Archer Ave.

A new aspect to the events in 2023 is that appointments are needed. Visit the news and events tab at swalco.org to make an appointment.

Accepted materials include aerosol products, antifreeze and motor oil, fertilizers and pesticides, furniture stripper and more. Latex paint will not be accepted.