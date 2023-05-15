Batavia Rotary to hold document shredding event June 10

The Rotary Club of Batavia will hold a document shredding event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in the parking lot of the former Sam's Club, 501 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

Enter the lot off Mill Street. There is a three-box maximum.

For more information, visit www.bataviarotaryclub.org.