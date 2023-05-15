Algonquin police attempt to identify jogger who had medical emergency

The Algonquin Police Department is attempting to identify a jogger who suffered a medical emergency Saturday and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the agency said.

Algonquin police and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Sout Oakleaf Drive, where a jogger was experiencing a medical emergency on the sidewalk, according to the release.

The jogger, who remains in the hospital, is a white man, about 60 to 70 years old, with dark colored and gray hair and gray stubble facial hair, according to the release. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with "Athletico" printed on the front and green and beige jogging shorts.

The department said a photo would not be provided at this time.

Police request anyone with any information regarding the identity of this man to call the Algonquin Police Department's non-emergency number at (847) 658-4531.