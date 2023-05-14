No injuries reported after car crashes into Arlington Heights home

A car crashed into an Arlington Heights home Sunday afternoon, but no one in the vehicle was hurt and no one was inside the residence at the time, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said it appears to have been an accident.

Arlington Heights police said officers responded to the crash on the 2300 block of North Verde Drive at 2:55 p.m. Sunday

A woman driving a gray Nissan with her son as a passenger was heading east on West Roanoke Drive when the car jumped the curb and struck the front of the house, crashing through a brick wall.

An air bag was deployed, and the car was towed away, police said.

Police said paramedics responded because the driver was shaken up, but no one was taken to a hospital.

A building inspector visited the scene because there was some damage to the house, police said, but it has not been determined whether the home is uninhabitable.

No citations have been issued, police said.