Indian Trails library board to talk budget
Updated 5/14/2023 4:47 PM
The Wheeling-based Indian Trails Public Library District board will meet Wednesday to discuss a preliminary annual budget and other business.
The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.
Trustees elected in April will recite their oaths of office and begin their service Wednesday, too. Incumbents Erin Hauck and Vicki Baba and newcomers Caitlyn Keenan and Mary Moodhe will take their seats on the board.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the main library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.
Article Comments
