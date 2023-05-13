Blood drive in memory of Naperville mom continues to draw crowd

Dozens of people donated blood Saturday at Naperville North High School for "A Pint For Kim" in Naperville.

The blood drive was created in 2020 when Naperville mom Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, who had terminal cancer, asked her family to hold a it in lieu of a wake.

Benedyk Sandford needed more than 40 blood transfusions during her final months of treatment. She sought to turn her suffering into positive change. She and her family learned the largest use of donated blood goes to cancer patients to help them remain strong enough to continue their battles.

More than 500 donors attended that first year of "A Pint For Kim" setting a state record for a single-day, single-location blood drive.

After Benedyk Sandford died in 2020 at age 49 from a rare form of cancer, her sisters, Kristyn Benedyk and Kathleen Fuglsang, continued the effort.

While previously held at a private airport hangar at J.A. Air Center, this year' event was at Naperville North where both of Benedyk Sandford's boys now attend school.