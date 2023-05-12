Turbulence at United as pilots protest working conditions, lack of contract

About 300 United Airlines pilots protested working for years without a contract and demanded an end to on-the-fly scheduling Friday at O'Hare International Airport.

"We're just looking for predictability," said Capt. Peter Bess of St. Charles, a member of the Air Line Pilots Association.

The informational picket, held outside between Terminals 1 and 2, was part of 10 similar events at airports across the U.S.

Pilots said they've worked for 4½ years, including a stressful period during COVID-19, without a contract. The union's concerns include health benefits, vacation time, pay and erratic hours.

"We have been stuck with an antiquated scheduling system and a contract nowhere near industry-leading standards," said Capt. Garth Thompson, chair of the United ALPA Master Executive Council.

He recounted a recent three-day assignment when after one flight was canceled, he was required to work a fourth day.

"When I asked, 'Why are you doing this?' the answer was, 'Because we can,'" Thompson said.

United spokesman Patrick Mullane said the airline is "continuing to work with the Air Line Pilots Association on the industry-leading deal we have put on the table for our world-class pilots."

"All United flights will operate as planned while our pilots exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty," Mullane said.

Demonstrators said the ad hoc scheduling wreaks havoc with their personal lives, affecting their ability to attend kids' sports, birthday parties and medical appointments.

"I love my job," said Bess, who has three young children. But "it's hard to plan anything. Finding last-minute day care if the company reassigns my schedule is the hardest part of my job."

COVID-19 has added to the stress.

"During the pandemic, we couldn't work from home," Thompson said. "I contracted COVID-19; most of my co-workers did. Some lost lives and some are still dealing with long-haul symptoms."