St. Edward Central Catholic names new principal

St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin has named AnnMarie Woj-Dufelmeier its new superintendent/principal.

A 1998 St. Edward graduate, Woj-Dufelmeier returned to the school to teach English in 2011 and served as department chair. She was appointed assistant principal in 2020.

Woj-Dufelmeier takes over for Brian Tekampe, who held the job since 2019. The hiring is effective July 1.