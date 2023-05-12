 

St. Edward Central Catholic names new principal

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/12/2023 4:06 PM

St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin has named AnnMarie Woj-Dufelmeier its new superintendent/principal.

A 1998 St. Edward graduate, Woj-Dufelmeier returned to the school to teach English in 2011 and served as department chair. She was appointed assistant principal in 2020.

 

Woj-Dufelmeier takes over for Brian Tekampe, who held the job since 2019. The hiring is effective July 1.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 