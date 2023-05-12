St. Edward Central Catholic names new principal
Updated 5/12/2023 4:06 PM
St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin has named AnnMarie Woj-Dufelmeier its new superintendent/principal.
A 1998 St. Edward graduate, Woj-Dufelmeier returned to the school to teach English in 2011 and served as department chair. She was appointed assistant principal in 2020.
Woj-Dufelmeier takes over for Brian Tekampe, who held the job since 2019. The hiring is effective July 1.
