Santa's Village will open for the season Sunday

Pirates Revenge, a swinging ship ride, will replace the Swinging Sea Dragon ride at Santa's Village this summer. The park also will add "Farmer's Fling," a new family-friendly spinning roller coaster. Both rides were manufactured in Italy and will be installed this season. Courtesy of Santa's Village

Mother's Day weekend in East Dundee can mean only one thing -- Santa is in town and he's bringing the fun.

Santa's Village, at routes 25 and 72 in East Dundee, opens on Mother's Day from noon to 5 p.m. The amusement park will be open on weekends for the rest of May and open regular hours in June. The water park, Santa Springs, opens Memorial Day weekend.

"This season, we are excited to announce the addition of several new attractions across the park," said Jason Sierpien, park president, adding the new rides will keep "park goers entertained for hours."

For 2023, Santa's Village is adding Farmer's Fling, a family-friendly figure 8 spinning roller coaster. The "Sea Dragon" swinging ship will be replaced by "Pirates Revenge," also a swinging ship ride. Both rides, made in Italy, will be added later this season.

"The family spinning coaster is going to be a great ride for us," Sierpien said.

An update to "Snowman Spin Out" lowers the height minimum to 42 inches so younger riders can enjoy the bumper cars. Children also can play firefighter for the day and join the Santa's Village Fire Department and enjoy a ride on a fire truck ride. The water park will open with the addition of a 300-foot green and white body slide dubbed "Spearmint Twist."

The park also will feature new food options, including "Prancer's Pizza Parlor" and "Backyard BBQ," with a menu of brisket, chicken, hot links and pulled pork. A new food truck dubbed "Buttons" offers tacos.

Santa's Village, which first opened in 1959, closed from 2006 to 2009 and opened in 2010. On a typical weekend, the park draws about 3,000 guests a day, Sierpien said.

Also new this year are changes to security. Park goers no longer will be able to bring in outside food. Drinks will be limited to two sealed water bottles per park goer, Sierpien said. Park goers can bring their own food, but will have to leave the park to eat. All guests and bags also will be screened by security prior to entry.

Sierpien recommends purchasing tickets to the park online. To purchase tickets and view park hours, go to santasvillagedundee.com.