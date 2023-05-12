Palatine revokes Red Roof Inn's business license citing illegal drug sales, prostitution

Palatine has cracked down on a local hotel for permitting illegal drug sales, prostitution, fights and sexual assaults on the property.

Following an administrative hearing Thursday, the village pulled the business license of Shashtri Hospitality Inc., operator of the Red Roof Inn, 1200 Frontage Road. The ruling went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

This, the order reads, "shall provide transitional time for any current occupants of the Red Roof Inn as well as allow the owner to properly secure the property." During that time, a representative of the owner with full management authority is required to be on site at all times.

The company also must pay a $7,500 fine and could face further sanctions if it violates the conditions of the order.

A status hearing is set for May 24 for a report on compliance with the terms and a setting of the village attorney's fees and costs.

Palatine officials said the company has the right to appeal under village code.

The company was found to have violated the village code by "suffering or permitting the sale of illegal drugs on the premises, which has led to numerous arrests and overdoses."

The village contended it also had permitted prostitution, as well as "numerous instances of disorderly conduct on the premises, including but not limited to fights, assault, battery and sexual assaults."

Last month, police detained three suspects on multiple felony charges following an investigation into drug sales at the hotel.

The first occurred April 18, when detectives arrested Carlos A. Cooks, 53, of the 1400 block of East Dundee Road in Palatine on 14 charges, including manufacturing/delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine, and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis.

Cooks, who records show is in custody at the Cook County jail on a $50,000 cash bond, is scheduled to appear in court May 17.

Police said detectives arrested Kory M. Brown, 38, of the 1200 block of North Frontage Road in Palatine, on April 26 on 11 charges, including manufacturing/delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing/delivery of heroin.

Brown, who according to jail records is free on electronic monitoring, is scheduled to appear in court May 19.

Also arrested April 26 was Brianna Kwas, 22, also of the 1200 block of North Frontage Road in Palatine, police said. She faces four felony charges, including manufacturing/delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and is scheduled to appear in court May 19.