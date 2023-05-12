One injured, home destroyed in Aurora fire Friday morning

One man was taken to the hospital in good condition Friday after an Aurora home was destroyed by a fire. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

Aurora firefighters battle a fire on the 500 block of North Park Avenue that engulfed a single-family house and injured one resident Friday morning. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

One man was taken to the hospital in good condition after a Friday morning fire destroyed an Aurora home.

Aurora Fire Department officials said in a news release that crews responded to multiple 911 calls at 9:23 a.m. to the 500 block of North Park Avenue. The alarm was upgraded as approaching firefighters saw the column of smoke in the distance.

When they arrived, firefighters found a single-story home with heavy flames showing from the attached garage and two vehicles parked in front of the garage.

Two of the three occupants of the home had got out before firefighters arrived, and they helped another occupant, a 67-year-old woman, to safety in the backyard. A 61-year-old man was treated for minor smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital.

Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the scene, which took over an hour to extinguish. The garage roof collapsed eight minutes after firefighters started working the blaze.

The house had working smoke detectors, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.