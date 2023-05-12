New Rolling Meadows mayor's first State of the City address on Wednesday
Updated 5/12/2023 4:07 PM
New Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica will deliver her first State of the City address Wednesday during the annual Taking Care of Business luncheon at the Meridian Banquet & Conference Center. Sanoica -- the youngest and first female mayor in the city's history -- will be joined by City Manager Rob Sabo and Assistant City Manager Glen Cole in giving an economic and business update. All business leaders and community members are welcome; tickets are available for purchase at rmchamber.org. The event begins with networking at 11 a.m. followed by the lunch and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Article Comments
