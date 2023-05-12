New Rolling Meadows mayor's first State of the City address on Wednesday

New Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica will deliver her first State of the City address Wednesday during the annual Taking Care of Business luncheon at the Meridian Banquet & Conference Center. Sanoica -- the youngest and first female mayor in the city's history -- will be joined by City Manager Rob Sabo and Assistant City Manager Glen Cole in giving an economic and business update. All business leaders and community members are welcome; tickets are available for purchase at rmchamber.org. The event begins with networking at 11 a.m. followed by the lunch and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.