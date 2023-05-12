Maine West on lockdown due to false alarm, officials say

Des Plaines police evacuated Maine West High School Friday morning due to a false active shooter alarm, officials said.

Though there was a heavy police presence at the Des Plaines school, no threat has been identified, school officials said.

"We believe there was an accidental push of the active shooter button or a short in the system that caused that alarm to go off," Maine Township High School District 207 Director of Communications Brett Clark said in an email.

The school was on lockdown heading into the afternoon with all classes and activities canceled.

Parents were advised not to come to school, while police cleared the building of students and staff, who were all safe.

Police are maintaining a perimeter around the school.

The pickup point for students is Prairie Lakes, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Staff from Maine West and the district are helping with the reunification process and any questions.