Lake County property transfers for April 4-11, 2023
Antioch
$477,000; 26675 W Michigan Blvd., Antioch; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ryan Mahaffey to Merritt M Price
$375,000; 1877 Sterling Heights Court, Antioch; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Kyle Poe to Robert H Alloy
$270,000; 11 E Hague Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Pettinger Trust to Susan M Maness
Beach Park
$445,000; 37833 N Manor Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Tina Johnston to Sean Michael Mcneill
$410,000; 38041 N Coolidge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Barbara L Leach to Jean R Denault
$130,000; 37791 N De Woody Road, Beach Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pamela Holmes to Gm1 Properties LLC
Deerfield
$675,000; 1124 Forest Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Samuil Mincu to Sheila Collins
$620,000; 1154 Stratford Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Judith L Wheatley to Miguel A Esparza
$490,000; 25 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Hector G Acuna Rohter
$440,000; 706 Deerpath Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Quest Design Group Inc to Charles Person
$315,000; 1057 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ruth J Snyder to Cristen C Bolan
Fox Lake
$172,000; 81 Mineola Road, Fox Lake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Michael T Iatomasi to James Hester
Grayslake
$440,000; 18367 W Springwood Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Mark C Belanger to Keith M Kowalski
$410,000; 18177 W Meander Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John J Fowler to Michael Tucker
$400,000; 1142 Mount Vernon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Merritt M Price to James Kowalski
$308,500; 697 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Evren Blaza Drakos to Jermaine Jackson
$255,000; 835 Amelia Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Christine A Leinen to Mark Peterson
$247,000; 273 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Darlene Gruber to Brenden M Oreilly
$228,000; 1051 Chadwick Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Susie Ying Li Fu Manning to Raymond Mild Jr
$196,500; 655 Ziegler Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Patrick Lieneck to Dana Lelchuck
$87,000; 18583 W Main St., Grayslake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Ita Diamante Montano to Avy De Jesus Silva Carreon
Gurnee
$490,000; 5566 Chapel Hill, Gurnee; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Edward J Gomez to Kris Kinahan
$370,000; 7940 Dada Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Alex Lemberg to Eric Gregory
$245,000; 36415 N Hutchins Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Megan Kaster to Juliana S Fowler
$229,500; 4310 Buckingham Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Therese Sturm to Karen Eileen Novak
$209,000; 34282 N Birch Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kahn Trust to Scott Alan Hurlbut
$205,000; 7150 Buchanan Dr Unit 13-C-7, Gurnee; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Jeffrey J Cernucan to Connor Buchweitz
$140,000; 1290 Willow Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Karen S Matson
Hawthorn Woods
$718,000; 25530 S Kyle Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Basil Forney
$675,000; 16 James Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Anthony J Debartolo to Krzysztof Giba
$175,000; 24836 N Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Charles B Hartman to Irving Lopez
Highland Park
$713,000; 574 Braeside Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Lauren Elizabeth Harms
$639,500; 1268 Lynn Terrace, Highland Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas J Koulentes to Damon Thomas Baldini
$472,000; 950 Augusta Way Unit 105, Highland Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Retsky Trust to Rhoda Noel
$355,000; 1442 Concorde Circle, Highland Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Aaron Ferrer to David Kaplan
$347,500; 715 Concorde Drive, Highland Park; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Lynn Lee Inc to Nicolette Nazanin
$330,000; 650 Laurel Ave Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Cimbalo Trust to Stacy L Samuels
$315,000; 513 Sumac Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Pm 513 Land Trust to Adrian Hristache
$263,500; 1230 Park Ave W Unit 203, Highland Park; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Richard E Patinkin to Chris Yontez Investment LLC
Highwood
$425,000; 52 Maple Ave., Highwood; Sold on April 5, 2023, by John M Wanczowski to Homemaker LLC
Ingleside
$456,500; 615 Spring Road, Ingleside; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Schlaf Trust to Karey Rooney
$180,000; 26165 W Rollins Road, Ingleside; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Brian Buckley to Miguel Cadena
$150,000; 35182 N Shoreline Drive, Ingleside; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Tiffany Hudson to Anthony Padovano Iii
Island Lake
$115,000; 228 Channel Drive, Island Lake; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Hope Delaware to Christopher Boyko
Kildeer
$628,000; 21340 N White Pine Road, Kildeer; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Debski Trust to Benjamin T Fischer
Lake Bluff
$745,000; 359 Birkdale Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Timothy Marc E Van Gorp to Collin Ellis
Lake Forest
$640,000; 835 Northmoor Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 10, 2023, by April B Cohen to Alexandra Funk
$640,000; 340 Greenwood Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Joy Gibson to Thomas J Koulentes
$639,000; 1151 Omalley Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Kirk M Butler to Anthony M Bruno
$580,000; 1257 William Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jayant Vikram to Anurag Srivastava
$530,000; 175 Wildwood Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Antoine Pompe Van Meerdervoort to Wesley Mcgowen
$440,000; 650 Green Briar Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Mary C Groves to Andriy Kavatsyuk
$380,000; 331 Kim Trail, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Margaret R Brill to Karol Szporak
$325,000; 1144 Chelsea Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Strack Trust to Jianming Zhang
$265,000; 870 June Ter Unit 200, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Tyler P Burgess to Elizabeth A Brown
Lakemoor
$493,000; 32000 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 7, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Netreit Model Homes Inc
$216,000; 31663 Tall Grass Court, Lakemoor; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Josefina Torres to Robert J Kroll
$90,000; 32019 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Hdp Savahan LLC to William Ryan Homes Inc
Libertyville
$700,000; 127 Kenloch Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Kevin P Constable to Vera M Dumenco
$505,000; 1600 Old Barn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Alexander Stanulis to Alan Denman
$445,000; 237 W Austin Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Timothy R Hanlon to Scott R Rule
$330,000; 613 Buckingham Place, Libertyville; Sold on April 11, 2023, by David J Reid to Joshua Hutchison
$252,000; 17062 W Cunningham Court, Libertyville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Mark A Rodriguez to Elina Gizatullina
$205,000; 922 N Milwaukee Ave Unit B, Libertyville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Pedro Ramirez to Juan G Lopez
$161,000; 708 Florsheim Dr Unit 13, Libertyville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Sandra Burkett to Higgs LLC
Lincolnshire
$325,000; 209 Rivershire Ln Unit 603, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Todd Weinstein to Tracey Bublick
Lindenhurst
$310,000; 683 Windsor Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023, by David L Monke to Logesh Jayaraman
$310,000; 345 Osprey Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Michal Smal
$250,000; 271 N Crooked Lake Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 5, 2023, by National Fast Offer LLC to Mark T Reinert
$248,000; 2104 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kyle L Frye to Brandon J Magnini
$235,000; 2422 E Thornwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ellen M Little to Matthew C Sajdak
$230,000; 315 Poplar Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Goodman Trust to Kenneth R Macko
$185,000; 431 Ashwood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Merritt Best LLC to Kathryn Younan
Mundelein
$750,000; 21835 W Vernon Ridge Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Rebecca J Davis Raza to J Mark Fanning
$682,500; 3215 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nolan Ryan Mason
$426,000; 1010 Evergreen St., Mundelein; Sold on April 7, 2023, by James M Dennis to Sarah E Murray
$423,000; 24725 W Sunset Court, Mundelein; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Thomas J Unger to Marlena Benner
$265,000; 716 Nw Holcomb Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Homes Reimagined LLC to Zenaida Palacios
$241,000; 813 Benridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Halloran Trust to Renata Olejniczak
$220,000; 521 N California Ave., Mundelein; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Wachholder Trust to Felicitas Uriostegur
North Chicago
$165,000; 718 Fellows Place, North Chicago; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Property Investments 123 LLC to Enrique Osorio
$123,500; 1734 Grove Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Robert Louis Thirston II to Rose Belance
Round Lake
$441,000; 565 W Highplains Road, Round Lake; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Paul R Robbins to Ryan A Raymundo
$340,000; 368 W Winchester Drive, Round Lake; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Mike Skovranko to Gary A Matthews Jr
$323,000; 1100 Deerwood Court, Round Lake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Jonericson T Santos to Joel R Dey
$290,000; 950 S Arlington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on April 11, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Miroslaw Lesniewski
$210,000; 638 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Ricardo A Martinez to Micah Minneyfield
$130,000; 1580 W Sand Bar Ct Unit 1A, Round Lake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Teresa Emmerth to John Rasmussen
Round Lake Beach
$189,000; 525 E Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Sheryl L Hendon to Juana Encarnacion Hernandez
$115,000; 297 E Lakeview Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Old Line 22 LLC to Jose H Diaz Jr
Round Lake Park
$325,000; 516 E Washington St., Round Lake Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Andres German to Juvenal Garcia
$139,500; 329 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 10, 2023, by V I P Holding Co to Jose M Cuna
Vernon Hills
$410,000; 103 N Sterling Heights Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Logan Trust to Nurlanbek Kaiymov
$400,000; 522 Harvey Lake Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Amit Joshi to Paige P Han
$165,000; 19 Parkside Ct Unit 9, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Heitzinger Trust to Yulian Nikolaev Bitsov
Volo
$457,000; 682 Golden View Court, Volo; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Eric T Wells to Anthony P Bell
$285,000; 27502 Volo Village Road, Volo; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Brian M Mayers
Wadsworth
$630,000; 39694 Orchard Bluff Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Torrell Dashawne Jackson to Jamar R Sawyer
Wauconda
$352,000; 345 Indian Ridge Trail, Wauconda; Sold on April 10, 2023, by J Isabel Cervantes Barajas to Woodlyne Jean Baptiste
$286,000; 510 Nancy Court, Wauconda; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Brian Szubinski to Cindy Sue Modrich
$170,000; 219 Brett Cir Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Susan K Becker to Kap Rentals LLC
Waukegan
$310,000; 1800 Metropolitan Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Margarita Castro to Pedro Carrillo
$290,000; 2037 Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Steven J Wilson to Rocelynn Trotter Williams
$244,000; 644 Lenox Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Larry Carley to Jessica M Byrd
$230,000; 2824 Vercoe Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Wacyk Grantor Trust to Shardae M Ganier
$222,000; 2839 Central Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pedro Carrillo to Lesny X Mendez De Moya
$200,000; 27 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ma Soledad Menendez L to Gabriela Ramirez
$178,000; 968 N Indian St., Waukegan; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jose L Becerra to Alfonso Eymard Miranda
$165,000; 712 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Adan Lopez to Arturo R Escobar
$130,000; 2030 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Patrick A Pekkarinen to Rachel E Coad
Winthrop Harbor
$315,000; 600 Meadow Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jordan St Jean to Stephanie M Meek
$128,000; 1221 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Jerry M Myers to David Duarte
Zion
$287,000; 911 19th St., Zion; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Manuel Martinez Jr to Randolph Wehr
$176,000; 2113 Carmel Blvd., Zion; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Jaime Mateos Suarez
$165,000; 3000 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bertel Williams to Marbella Ramirez
$104,000; 2406 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Esther Fredericks to Keith Alexander Cole
$85,000; 2414 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Robert Miller
