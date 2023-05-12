Lake County property transfers for April 4-11, 2023

Antioch

$477,000; 26675 W Michigan Blvd., Antioch; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ryan Mahaffey to Merritt M Price

$375,000; 1877 Sterling Heights Court, Antioch; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Kyle Poe to Robert H Alloy

$270,000; 11 E Hague Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Pettinger Trust to Susan M Maness

Beach Park

$445,000; 37833 N Manor Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Tina Johnston to Sean Michael Mcneill

$410,000; 38041 N Coolidge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Barbara L Leach to Jean R Denault

$130,000; 37791 N De Woody Road, Beach Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pamela Holmes to Gm1 Properties LLC

Deerfield

$675,000; 1124 Forest Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Samuil Mincu to Sheila Collins

$620,000; 1154 Stratford Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Judith L Wheatley to Miguel A Esparza

$490,000; 25 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Hector G Acuna Rohter

$440,000; 706 Deerpath Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Quest Design Group Inc to Charles Person

$315,000; 1057 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ruth J Snyder to Cristen C Bolan

Fox Lake

$172,000; 81 Mineola Road, Fox Lake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Michael T Iatomasi to James Hester

Grayslake

$440,000; 18367 W Springwood Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Mark C Belanger to Keith M Kowalski

$410,000; 18177 W Meander Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John J Fowler to Michael Tucker

$400,000; 1142 Mount Vernon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Merritt M Price to James Kowalski

$308,500; 697 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Evren Blaza Drakos to Jermaine Jackson

$255,000; 835 Amelia Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Christine A Leinen to Mark Peterson

$247,000; 273 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Darlene Gruber to Brenden M Oreilly

$228,000; 1051 Chadwick Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Susie Ying Li Fu Manning to Raymond Mild Jr

$196,500; 655 Ziegler Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Patrick Lieneck to Dana Lelchuck

$87,000; 18583 W Main St., Grayslake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Ita Diamante Montano to Avy De Jesus Silva Carreon

Gurnee

$490,000; 5566 Chapel Hill, Gurnee; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Edward J Gomez to Kris Kinahan

$370,000; 7940 Dada Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Alex Lemberg to Eric Gregory

$245,000; 36415 N Hutchins Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Megan Kaster to Juliana S Fowler

$229,500; 4310 Buckingham Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Therese Sturm to Karen Eileen Novak

$209,000; 34282 N Birch Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kahn Trust to Scott Alan Hurlbut

$205,000; 7150 Buchanan Dr Unit 13-C-7, Gurnee; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Jeffrey J Cernucan to Connor Buchweitz

$140,000; 1290 Willow Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Karen S Matson

Hawthorn Woods

$718,000; 25530 S Kyle Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Basil Forney

$675,000; 16 James Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Anthony J Debartolo to Krzysztof Giba

$175,000; 24836 N Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Charles B Hartman to Irving Lopez

Highland Park

$713,000; 574 Braeside Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Lauren Elizabeth Harms

$639,500; 1268 Lynn Terrace, Highland Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas J Koulentes to Damon Thomas Baldini

$472,000; 950 Augusta Way Unit 105, Highland Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Retsky Trust to Rhoda Noel

$355,000; 1442 Concorde Circle, Highland Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Aaron Ferrer to David Kaplan

$347,500; 715 Concorde Drive, Highland Park; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Lynn Lee Inc to Nicolette Nazanin

$330,000; 650 Laurel Ave Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Cimbalo Trust to Stacy L Samuels

$315,000; 513 Sumac Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Pm 513 Land Trust to Adrian Hristache

$263,500; 1230 Park Ave W Unit 203, Highland Park; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Richard E Patinkin to Chris Yontez Investment LLC

Highwood

$425,000; 52 Maple Ave., Highwood; Sold on April 5, 2023, by John M Wanczowski to Homemaker LLC

Ingleside

$456,500; 615 Spring Road, Ingleside; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Schlaf Trust to Karey Rooney

$180,000; 26165 W Rollins Road, Ingleside; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Brian Buckley to Miguel Cadena

$150,000; 35182 N Shoreline Drive, Ingleside; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Tiffany Hudson to Anthony Padovano Iii

Island Lake

$115,000; 228 Channel Drive, Island Lake; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Hope Delaware to Christopher Boyko

Kildeer

$628,000; 21340 N White Pine Road, Kildeer; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Debski Trust to Benjamin T Fischer

Lake Bluff

$745,000; 359 Birkdale Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Timothy Marc E Van Gorp to Collin Ellis

Lake Forest

$640,000; 835 Northmoor Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 10, 2023, by April B Cohen to Alexandra Funk

$640,000; 340 Greenwood Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Joy Gibson to Thomas J Koulentes

$639,000; 1151 Omalley Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Kirk M Butler to Anthony M Bruno

$580,000; 1257 William Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jayant Vikram to Anurag Srivastava

$530,000; 175 Wildwood Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Antoine Pompe Van Meerdervoort to Wesley Mcgowen

$440,000; 650 Green Briar Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Mary C Groves to Andriy Kavatsyuk

$380,000; 331 Kim Trail, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Margaret R Brill to Karol Szporak

$325,000; 1144 Chelsea Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Strack Trust to Jianming Zhang

$265,000; 870 June Ter Unit 200, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Tyler P Burgess to Elizabeth A Brown

Lakemoor

$493,000; 32000 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 7, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Netreit Model Homes Inc

$216,000; 31663 Tall Grass Court, Lakemoor; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Josefina Torres to Robert J Kroll

$90,000; 32019 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Hdp Savahan LLC to William Ryan Homes Inc

Libertyville

$700,000; 127 Kenloch Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Kevin P Constable to Vera M Dumenco

$505,000; 1600 Old Barn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Alexander Stanulis to Alan Denman

$445,000; 237 W Austin Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Timothy R Hanlon to Scott R Rule

$330,000; 613 Buckingham Place, Libertyville; Sold on April 11, 2023, by David J Reid to Joshua Hutchison

$252,000; 17062 W Cunningham Court, Libertyville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Mark A Rodriguez to Elina Gizatullina

$205,000; 922 N Milwaukee Ave Unit B, Libertyville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Pedro Ramirez to Juan G Lopez

$161,000; 708 Florsheim Dr Unit 13, Libertyville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Sandra Burkett to Higgs LLC

Lincolnshire

$325,000; 209 Rivershire Ln Unit 603, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Todd Weinstein to Tracey Bublick

Lindenhurst

$310,000; 683 Windsor Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023, by David L Monke to Logesh Jayaraman

$310,000; 345 Osprey Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Michal Smal

$250,000; 271 N Crooked Lake Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 5, 2023, by National Fast Offer LLC to Mark T Reinert

$248,000; 2104 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kyle L Frye to Brandon J Magnini

$235,000; 2422 E Thornwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ellen M Little to Matthew C Sajdak

$230,000; 315 Poplar Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Goodman Trust to Kenneth R Macko

$185,000; 431 Ashwood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Merritt Best LLC to Kathryn Younan

Mundelein

$750,000; 21835 W Vernon Ridge Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Rebecca J Davis Raza to J Mark Fanning

$682,500; 3215 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nolan Ryan Mason

$426,000; 1010 Evergreen St., Mundelein; Sold on April 7, 2023, by James M Dennis to Sarah E Murray

$423,000; 24725 W Sunset Court, Mundelein; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Thomas J Unger to Marlena Benner

$265,000; 716 Nw Holcomb Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Homes Reimagined LLC to Zenaida Palacios

$241,000; 813 Benridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Halloran Trust to Renata Olejniczak

$220,000; 521 N California Ave., Mundelein; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Wachholder Trust to Felicitas Uriostegur

North Chicago

$165,000; 718 Fellows Place, North Chicago; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Property Investments 123 LLC to Enrique Osorio

$123,500; 1734 Grove Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Robert Louis Thirston II to Rose Belance

Round Lake

$441,000; 565 W Highplains Road, Round Lake; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Paul R Robbins to Ryan A Raymundo

$340,000; 368 W Winchester Drive, Round Lake; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Mike Skovranko to Gary A Matthews Jr

$323,000; 1100 Deerwood Court, Round Lake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Jonericson T Santos to Joel R Dey

$290,000; 950 S Arlington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on April 11, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Miroslaw Lesniewski

$210,000; 638 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Ricardo A Martinez to Micah Minneyfield

$130,000; 1580 W Sand Bar Ct Unit 1A, Round Lake; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Teresa Emmerth to John Rasmussen

Round Lake Beach

$189,000; 525 E Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Sheryl L Hendon to Juana Encarnacion Hernandez

$115,000; 297 E Lakeview Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Old Line 22 LLC to Jose H Diaz Jr

Round Lake Park

$325,000; 516 E Washington St., Round Lake Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Andres German to Juvenal Garcia

$139,500; 329 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 10, 2023, by V I P Holding Co to Jose M Cuna

Vernon Hills

$410,000; 103 N Sterling Heights Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Logan Trust to Nurlanbek Kaiymov

$400,000; 522 Harvey Lake Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Amit Joshi to Paige P Han

$165,000; 19 Parkside Ct Unit 9, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Heitzinger Trust to Yulian Nikolaev Bitsov

Volo

$457,000; 682 Golden View Court, Volo; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Eric T Wells to Anthony P Bell

$285,000; 27502 Volo Village Road, Volo; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Brian M Mayers

Wadsworth

$630,000; 39694 Orchard Bluff Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Torrell Dashawne Jackson to Jamar R Sawyer

Wauconda

$352,000; 345 Indian Ridge Trail, Wauconda; Sold on April 10, 2023, by J Isabel Cervantes Barajas to Woodlyne Jean Baptiste

$286,000; 510 Nancy Court, Wauconda; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Brian Szubinski to Cindy Sue Modrich

$170,000; 219 Brett Cir Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Susan K Becker to Kap Rentals LLC

Waukegan

$310,000; 1800 Metropolitan Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Margarita Castro to Pedro Carrillo

$290,000; 2037 Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Steven J Wilson to Rocelynn Trotter Williams

$244,000; 644 Lenox Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Larry Carley to Jessica M Byrd

$230,000; 2824 Vercoe Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Wacyk Grantor Trust to Shardae M Ganier

$222,000; 2839 Central Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pedro Carrillo to Lesny X Mendez De Moya

$200,000; 27 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ma Soledad Menendez L to Gabriela Ramirez

$178,000; 968 N Indian St., Waukegan; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jose L Becerra to Alfonso Eymard Miranda

$165,000; 712 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Adan Lopez to Arturo R Escobar

$130,000; 2030 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Patrick A Pekkarinen to Rachel E Coad

Winthrop Harbor

$315,000; 600 Meadow Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jordan St Jean to Stephanie M Meek

$128,000; 1221 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Jerry M Myers to David Duarte

Zion

$287,000; 911 19th St., Zion; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Manuel Martinez Jr to Randolph Wehr

$176,000; 2113 Carmel Blvd., Zion; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Jaime Mateos Suarez

$165,000; 3000 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bertel Williams to Marbella Ramirez

$104,000; 2406 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Esther Fredericks to Keith Alexander Cole

$85,000; 2414 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Robert Miller

