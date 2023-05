Kane County property transfers for March 20 to April 10, 2023

Algonquin

$428,000; 1741 Waverly Lane, Algonquin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Linnell Trust to Alexandru Iachim

$330,000; 571 Lake Plumleigh Way, Algonquin; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Higgins Trust to Nasimi Akhmedli

$199,500; 2029 Waverly Lane, Algonquin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Donna Lochner to Mark Amundsen

Aurora

$566,000; 976 Verona Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Barbara Silvio to Emmanuel S Llamas

$410,000; 555 Redwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Mzg Real Estate LLC

$405,000; 941 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Karlo T Familara to Amruta Muley

$385,000; 1167 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Marilyn J Wilson to Peter Depetro

$360,000; 412 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Robert A Musinski to Chirag Mahendra Rajvir

$350,000; 1336 Middlebury Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Readus Sago to Juan Jamison

$330,000; 995 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by David C Ricker to Andrian Nistrean

$320,500; 1574 Galway Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Peter Michuda Trust to Miguel A Soto

$315,000; 234 Alschuler Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Cadena Trust to Raul A Tejada

$300,500; 8S289 Barnes Road, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Derek J H Wagner to Megan A Wagner

$280,000; 1094 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Daniel A Neumann to Robert W Bonakowski

$250,000; 775 Shady Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Matthew M Burchacki to Daniel A Villegas

$250,000; 1322 Sundown Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Traci M Bartulis to Elizabeth Rivera

$248,000; 894 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pedro Abreo Martinez to Irvin L Galvez

$242,000; 2024 Rosemont Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kimberly A Granholm Woodin to Maria E Bueno Brady

$230,000; 806 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bigelow Aurora LLC to Ronald Allen

$220,000; 2276 Scott Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Michael R Zamora to Stepan Bruger

$192,000; 219 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Ku Lu to Arodi A Tran

$185,000; 318 Clairemont Ct Unit 178, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Theresa Benkeser to Joseph Wang

$157,500; 913 Walter Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Apex Renovations Inc to Marizela Ortiz

$93,000; 561 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Andolf Haniel Rincon to Luis A Sanchez Zavala

Batavia

$529,000; 422 Ridgelawn Trail, Batavia; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Colleen T Quigley Mcallister to Nicholas Scott Santoyo

$461,000; 601 Sennett St., Batavia; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Beal Bank Usa to Lynette Agapay Sumait

$400,000; 1325 Kelly Court, Batavia; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Judith M Armstrong to Victor Pelayo

$387,000; 403 Maves Drive, Batavia; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Patrick G Sweeney to Kathleen Valentino

$361,000; 1657 Sager Way, Batavia; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Daniel Howard Trust to Brajesh Sahu

$355,000; 2011 Wagner Road, Batavia; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Surmac Builders LLC to Joseph Archbold

$340,000; 1537 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Yunus Akbar Basha

$335,000; 1549 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Tejpalsinh Jadeja

$330,000; 106 N Washington Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Hernandez Trust to Tondalaia Bardell

$324,500; 1543 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Senthilveeran Rajamanickam

$228,000; 317 Mill St., Batavia; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Cyril W Matter to Don J Adams

$200,000; 517 Blaine St., Batavia; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Lisa Rowley to Thomas Rowley

Burlington

$450,000; 275 Valley Way, Burlington; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Jill A Schuls to David L Schneider

Campton Hills

$671,000; 39W553 Carl Sandburg Road, Campton Hills; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Peter T Angarola

Carpentersville

$521,500; 3516 Carlisle Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Kamran Siddiqui to Pamela M Albuja Naranjo

$315,000; 1536 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Hochberg Trust to Volodymyr Semeniuk

$275,000; 8204 Sierra Woods Court, Carpentersville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Wmak Properties LLC to Joseph A Noto

$265,000; 1901 Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Corey A Norske to Christopher Barrera

$235,000; 27 Evergreen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Ricardo Ramirez to Brenda N Torres

$230,000; 235 N Grove St., Carpentersville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Robert L Garcia to Victor Manuel Hernandez Chagoya

$210,000; 4 Hickory Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Maricela Murgo to Juan J Melendrez

$189,000; 86 Birch St., Carpentersville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Greenland Housing LLC to Norma Morales Velazquez

Cary

$430,000; 28872 W Rivers Edge Drive, Cary; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Anthony Bruno to Shaun Anderson

East Dundee

$530,000; 647 Ravine Road, East Dundee; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Brian Bronis to Stephen Brink

Elburn

$760,000; 4N289 Venetian Way, Elburn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Majeed Trust to Joel Ream

$750,000; 1N203 Blackberry Crossing Circle, Elburn; Sold on April 3, 2023, by George F Whittier to Christopher Morgan

$435,000; 125 Conway St., Elburn; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Skyler James Evans

$408,000; 43W043 Campton Hills Road, Elburn; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Iavor Ianakiev

$365,000; 874 Morrill Lane, Elburn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Susan M Lasalle to Jason Laub

$350,500; 890 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Derrick K Herd

Elgin

$775,000; 41W022 Chippewa Pass, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Kip Conner to Matthew D Bartlett

$668,000; 3578 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ali Nasir

$620,000; 196 Wrenwood Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Thomas J Sheppard to John Dakas

$600,000; 1830 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sanjay Kaul

$500,000; 3581 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anthony R Bennardo Jr

$467,000; 835 Beech Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Wealther Trust to Thomas J Abraham

$436,000; 3539 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Corey Dion Bush

$427,000; 3599 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Kenneth Paul Lopez

$410,000; 3074 Chalkstone Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Shirley M Carter to Logan Pragovich

$395,000; 1340 Pleasant Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Speicher Trust to Javier Perez Huerta

$365,500; 821 Columbine Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Robert L Chmela Trust to Donna Lynn Kastning

$355,000; 1008 Pinehurst Court, Elgin; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Joan A Kroulik to Kenneth Hutter

$320,000; 233 N Worth Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Db Trust to Felipe Lopez Hernandez

$318,000; 1839 Gleneagle Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jeffrey Lipoyitch to Sinisa Golub

$300,000; 1990 Murcer Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Steven A Richardson to Nicole Salt

$295,000; 967 Oak Ridge Blvd., Elgin; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Cecylia Zurowska to Spencer G Weith

$290,000; 66 Lincoln Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Sharon R Seaman to John Capra

$257,500; 3165 Pearl St., Elgin; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Lloyd Miller to Amrendra Kumar

$250,000; 225 Michigan St., Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Remys LLC to James P Wilson

$245,000; 612 Chelsea Court, Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Ashley Marie Deford to Hari Hospitality Inc

$210,000; 2151 Colorado Ave Unit 3, Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Alex Copertino to Ivan Kanatov

$209,500; 1127 Morton Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Brendan M Itter to Christopher Collins

$204,000; 1998 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Noel L Nacion to Kelly Mendez

$200,000; 355 Heine Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Brian S Rocha to Filiberto Alvarez Rodriguez

$197,000; 402 Woodview Cir Unit A, Elgin; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Katherine B Rink to Carly M Jackson

$183,000; 446 Park St., Elgin; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Wilson Vega to Margarita Contreras

$168,000; 8 Pioneer Park Place, Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Rodney Schraw

$160,000; 12 N Chapel St., Elgin; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Jesus Guzman

$78,500; 606 Kirk Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Lakefront Investment Group LLC

Geneva

$755,000; 2219 Kings Court, Geneva; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Steven H Burchett Trust to Matthew K Steuart

$687,500; 520 George Court, Geneva; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Adam Stoermer to Bryan Ernst

$610,000; 145 Abbey Lane, Geneva; Sold on April 4, 2023, by David Krueger to Greg Fink

$590,000; 0N105 Forbes Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Berg Trust to Brent Livingston

$550,000; 2126 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Joseph R Eckert to Orland Dami

$310,000; 724 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Scott A Grzeda to Theresa M Grzeda

$275,000; 2264 Vanderbilt Drive, Geneva; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Lisa Mills Christian to Lindsey Erin Sanderson

$222,000; 1560 Salem Court, Geneva; Sold on April 5, 2023, by David S Dordek to Brent D Larson

$218,500; 1330 Arlington Court, Geneva; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Weis Trust to Don Kesman

Gilberts

$214,500; 536 Gunnison Court, Gilberts; Sold on March 31, 2023, by David L Gielarowski to Wmak Properties LLC

Hampshire

$440,000; 1224 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Gustavo Reves Navarrete

$380,000; 1224 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Pavel Yurevich

$355,000; 802 Elm St., Hampshire; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Emily M Cruz to Isa Humbatli

$270,000; 876 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on March 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Altnaa Gunaajav

$195,000; 729 Florence St., Hampshire; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charles Brimie to Abraham Torres

Huntley

$435,000; 13513 Fallow Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Tokarz Trust to Jeffrey Alen Spiller

$239,000; 13030 Briargate Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Laura L Manjon to Gary R Turczak

Montgomery

$340,000; 1888 Faxon Drive, Montgomery; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Ted G Witkowski to Jessica Witkowski

$340,000; 1329 Walnut Ridge Drive, Montgomery; Sold on April 3, 2023, by June P Gondek to Jose C Lopez

$320,000; 1356 Hickory Ridge Drive, Montgomery; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Raquel Morales to Isaac Diaz

$278,000; 109 Fellemore Lane, Montgomery; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kim A Wall to Jordan Hewett

North Aurora

$460,000; 218 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on March 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to James Hoard

$350,000; 317 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Frank J Keller Iii

$187,000; 202 N Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Antonio M Tucker to Danielle Trynoski

Pingree Grove

$425,000; 1064 Birchwood Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Eric Gonzalez to Amir Syed

$415,000; 1686 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Zachary A Carbine

$415,000; 1626 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Altangerel Ulziibat

$365,000; 1073 Larkspur Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Nick Laterza to Jacob J Tews

$350,000; 920 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Juan M Zamora Jr

$270,000; 2332 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Anthony Calabrese to Guadalupe Villagran

$240,000; 1200 Alta Vista Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Gloria Lopez to Filip Bylica

$230,000; 906 Galway Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Soo J Ahn to Caren Champer

South Elgin

$655,000; 740 Cole Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Robert Blau to Justin E Nolan

$495,000; 1201 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Syed A Hussain

$255,000; 90 Ione Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Rogelio Romero Hernandez to Argo Sowinski

$246,000; 285 Nicole Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Vincent Edward Dimaria to Gretchen David

$217,000; 500 Sandhurst Ln Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Michael B Thomas Sr to Hari Hospitality Inc

St. Charles

$635,000; 5N612 Forest Glen Lane, St. Charles; Sold on April 4, 2023, by William Kalbfleisch to Christopher Brannen

$560,000; 1106 Stonehedge Road, St. Charles; Sold on April 3, 2023, by James A Birch Trust to Brandon Schnaufer

$470,000; 6N316 Prairie Valley Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Nelson W Casey to Brandon Michael Beavers

$448,000; 1545 Forest Ridge Road, St. Charles; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Brugmann Trust to Joseph J Germanos

$440,000; 35W657 Park Lane, St. Charles; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Sharon L Suda to John T Bullock

$420,000; 50 Mckinley St., St. Charles; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Darcy D Brown to Nicholas F Tarnow

$415,000; 723 Fellows St., St. Charles; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Thomas Bumgarner Trust to Griffen Harris

$355,000; 34W544 Roosevelt Ave Unit D, St. Charles; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Steven D Smith to Brandon M Da Prato

$300,000; 1012 Dean St., St. Charles; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Neer LLC to Stacey E Vassil

$275,000; 3008 Pleasant Plains Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Lilianna Anna Filipczak

$265,000; 310 Fairmont Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Christopher Favia to Thomas Nelson

$240,000; 404 State Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Diane Jacobsen to Lee Anderson

$141,500; 6N620 Salina Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Adam Hollo to J Guadalupe Gutierrez Recendiz

Sugar Grove

$675,000; 810 Edgewood Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Juan Ortiz to Rebecca Pedersen

$539,500; 144 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Richard D Lynch

$438,000; 940 Mcdole Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Doris S Houghtaling to John W Smith Jr

$351,000; 134 Chelsea Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate Ii LLC to Matthew M Burchacki

$235,000; 161 Snow St., Sugar Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Jenni Snyder to Julianne Claire Galauner

West Dundee

$255,500; 617 S 1st St., West Dundee; Sold on April 4, 2023, by David F Kereluk to Max A Lacey

