 

Garbage costs for homeowners could go up in Geneva

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/12/2023 5:12 PM

Geneva homeowners would pay more for garbage pickup under a new contract the city is considering.

Those who prefer to pay one garbage can at a time, by buying stickers, would see the highest percentage increase -- 27%. The stickers, which now cost $3.10, will cost $3.95 the first year of the contract, according to a proposal aldermen will discuss at a committee meeting Monday night.

 

Monthly prices for renting 35- 65- and 95-gallon wheeled toters would go up 11.9% to 15%, depending on the size. For example, a 65-gallon user would pay $24 a month, or $2.83 more.

The proposal is from Lakeshore Recycling Systems. If the city council approves the new five-year contract, it would take effect July 1. The sticker and toter rental prices would increase each of the next four years by 4.5%.

Another company bid on the contract, but a city memo said that city workers rejected that proposal because it "deviated substantially" from the specifications. The memo did not say what company it was or details about what it proposed.

The city specified, in its request for proposals, that bidders offer a sticker program, which the city has used for more than two decades.

Neighboring Batavia, which approved a new garbage contract on May 1, did not require bidders to continue to offer a sticker program, and all three bidders -- including LRS -- refused, repeatedly, to offer it.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Related Article
Batavia approves change to a monthly-bill garbage pickup plan
 
Related Article
Batavia postpones trash contract decision to see proposals for Geneva
 
Why Batavia will pay more for trash pickup than Geneva
Related Article
Why Batavia will pay more for trash pickup than Geneva
 
Price drives Geneva's plan to change garbage collector
Related Article
Price drives Geneva's plan to change garbage collector
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 