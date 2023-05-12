DuPage County property transfers for March 23 to April 7, 2023
Addison
$480,000; 1339 W Meyer Drive, Addison; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Gennaro Paccione to Nick J Cornell
$450,000; 155 S La Londe Ave., Addison; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Paul A Schaefle to Ibrahim Halil Munigu
$420,000; 1431 W Byron Ave., Addison; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Taylor Else to Armando Guerrero
$360,000; 128 S Villa Ave., Addison; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Berwyn Dev Properties LLC to Sherri Johnson
$359,000; 544 S Adeline Ave., Addison; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Edward Chlebda to Javier Rodriguez
$322,000; 360 N Pioneer Drive, Addison; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Janet L Godek to Yesennia Tiscareno
$250,000; 341 W Army Trail Blvd., Addison; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Gilbert Trust to Jessica Gonzalez
Aurora
$566,000; 976 Verona Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Barbara Silvio to Emmanuel S Llamas
$410,000; 555 Redwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Mzg Real Estate LLC
$405,000; 941 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Karlo T Familara to Amruta Muley
$385,000; 1167 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Marilyn J Wilson to Peter Depetro
$360,000; 412 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Robert A Musinski to Chirag Mahendra Rajvir
$350,000; 1336 Middlebury Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Readus Sago to Juan Jamison
$330,000; 995 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by David C Ricker to Andrian Nistrean
$320,500; 1574 Galway Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Peter Michuda Trust to Miguel A Soto
$315,000; 234 Alschuler Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Cadena Trust to Raul A Tejada
$300,500; 8S289 Barnes Road, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Derek J H Wagner to Megan A Wagner
$280,000; 1094 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Daniel A Neumann to Robert W Bonakowski
$250,000; 775 Shady Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Matthew M Burchacki to Daniel A Villegas
$250,000; 1322 Sundown Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Traci M Bartulis to Elizabeth Rivera
$248,000; 894 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pedro Abreo Martinez to Irvin L Galvez
$242,000; 2024 Rosemont Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kimberly A Granholm Woodin to Maria E Bueno Brady
$230,000; 806 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bigelow Aurora LLC to Ronald Allen
$220,000; 2276 Scott Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Michael R Zamora to Stepan Bruger
$192,000; 219 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Ku Lu to Arodi A Tran
$185,000; 318 Clairemont Ct Unit 178, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Theresa Benkeser to Joseph Wang
$157,500; 913 Walter Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Apex Renovations Inc to Marizela Ortiz
$93,000; 561 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Andolf Haniel Rincon to Luis A Sanchez Zavala
Bensenville
$200,000; 16W650 Crest Ave., Bensenville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Zimmer Trust to Balsoma Home Investments LLC
Bloomingdale
$381,000; 122 Seneca Trail, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Sharon R Blakeman to Jessica Conger
$195,000; 318 Felicia Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Anthony Imrisek to Ahmad Aldarawsheh
Bolingbrook
$331,000; 594 Cambridge Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bradley R Gray to Julia Spencer
Burr Ridge
$553,000; 8448 Clynderven Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John M Rudisel to Hatim Jafferji
$319,500; 8808 Skyline Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Mathis Joint Trust to Heather M Perez
Carol Stream
$537,500; 1N036 Papworth St., Carol Stream; Sold on April 4, 2023, by William Moraga to Olelsandr Lopatkin
$485,000; 1184 Parkview Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Thomas F Heffernan to Fatima Ayyad
$358,000; 1001 Bear Paw Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 7, 2023, by James M Grabarczyk to Laderrian J Watson
$345,500; 299 Bennett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Kramer Family Trust to Rakesh R Nair
$339,000; 854 Shenandoah Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Milton L Willis to Tawk Lian
$315,000; 895 Yellowstone St., Carol Stream; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Nowak Trust to Jeremy E Salutric
Clarendon Hills
$400,000; 5806 Clarendon Hills Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Andrew Kubik to Anselma D Carreon
$380,000; 2 Mohawk Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Morales Trust to Kevin Pasciak
$317,000; 132 Mohawk Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Colin Walter Fuller Jr
Darien
$470,000; 7214 Western Ave., Darien; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Susan Kazi to Mario M Arias
$325,000; 1013 Hickory Lane, Darien; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Lois J Hall to William T Shipbaugh
$205,000; 7309 Sunrise Ave., Darien; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to L&k New Life Properties LLC
Downers Grove
$550,000; 4717 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by James E Haley to Sean Broihier
$540,000; 5733 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Robert E Kohnen Trust to Grace Elderkin
$507,000; 1701 Concord Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John A Wendt to Glynis Mullan Kwok
$450,000; 55557 Webster St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charles L Hays Trust to Stephen D Smolenski
$400,000; 5409 Lane Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pillischafske Trust to Julia Anderson
$385,000; 3915 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jerry G Hoke Trust to Kiefer Bennett
$365,000; 1114 Timber Trails Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Dennis Manzhul to Robert O Wiesemann
$323,000; 5424 Ashbrook Pl Unit 46, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Chalifoux Trust to Gus Coon George
$315,000; 4822 Stanley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas L Buettner to Scott M Curran
$250,000; 5122 Elmwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Anthony J Hormanski to Shannon M Hormanski
$220,000; 6545 Main St Unit 407, Downers Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Cornelius 2001 Trust to Lorene M Giacone
$195,000; 4221 Saratoga Ave Unit 212A, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas Mcgarry to 4221 Saratoga Ave 212a LLC
$185,000; 420 74th St Unit 103, Downers Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kraja Management LLC to Renardas Vasilkevicius
$170,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 36B, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Korzeniecki Trust to Dawn C Callahan
$149,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 17A, Downers Grove; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Colleen Sullivan to Richard Wallace
$111,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 34C, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Susan Ketchmark to Gaetano Tom Fosco
Elmhurst
$731,000; 172 N Clinton Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Nolan J Schiff to Vincent Kiernan
$621,000; 137 N Avon Road, Elmhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Zuyi Mao to Michael Edward Lewicki
$612,000; 290 N Emroy Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Aaron R Shibrowski to Bradley E Woloszyn
$530,000; 238 E North Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Pedro G Yanga Iii to Vernon Lee Thompson Ii
$470,000; 15W256 Forest Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Marcus Coleman to Brittney S Britton
$465,000; 322 S Hagans Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Mary Louise Darrow to Emily Gutierrez
$425,000; 246 E Cayuga Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Koch Trust to Doherty Custom Homes Inc
$410,000; 720 S Mitchell Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Wise Investment Builders Enter to Prachi Indravadan Patel
$390,000; 232 S Linden Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Wallace 1997 Trust to Sloane Selbe Hardman
$374,000; 350 E North Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Fashomz LLC 350 to William Kenneth Huebler
$335,000; 815 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Janega 2006 Trust to Grzegorz Janowski
$300,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 512N, Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Juanita L Hill to Derrick Lundquist
$270,000; 928 S Bryan St., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Martin Kaski to Michael Kaski
$265,000; 2 S Atrium Way Unit 401, Elmhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Krista Marie Des Biens to Ashvin D Dave
Glen Ellyn
$675,000; 360 May Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Evangelos G Apostolou to Carly A Tribbia
$625,000; 531 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by James Clarke to James Crooker
$600,000; 651 Riford Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Toy Trust to Michael J Cushing
$580,000; 23W101 Kings Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Peter F Zeuthen to Ivan Momchilov
$490,000; 46 N Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jared Alex Carlson to Sohaib Katariwala
$434,500; 534 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Darin Roddick Small to Caitlin S Brodie
$390,000; 2N113 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 5, 2023, by W Q Dev Inc to Muhammed Waseem Pallan
$340,000; 1N445 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Terry Easley to Erin Catherine Troff
$179,000; 470 Fawell Blvd Unit 513, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Klich Trust to Eric Canada
$155,000; 460 Raintree Ct Unit 2M, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jill L Howard to Patricia J Stratton
$154,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 209W, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Naxhmije Mukollari to Niko Petro
Glendale Heights
$323,000; 64 W Wrightwood Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Imre Dobovanzky to Luis Alberto Meza Enriquez
$265,000; 1824 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Mohammed A Shareef to Zainab Naveed
$235,000; 179 Hesterman Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Db Mim I LLC to Denise Valdez
$170,000; 182 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 302, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Tulsi Arvindkmar Chaudhari to Valeriy P Semenov
Hinsdale
$755,000; 110 N Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Trevor D Dinatale to Miles Atherton
$680,000; 537 N York Road, Hinsdale; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Halm Trust to Michael C Turner
$485,000; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 306C, Hinsdale; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jrm Investments LLC to Jane Jeyon Kim
Lisle
$460,000; 2919 Paxton Court, Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Benjamin Clifford Auerbach to Pavnan Kumar Reddappagari
$370,000; 2807 Garden Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Surya M Ganduri to Shuyuan Deng
$360,000; 5350 Westview Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Christopher Wiggins to Ryan Williams
$200,000; 2727 Wayfaring Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Zhang Trust to Janee Wieser
$180,000; 4902 Reilly Place, Lisle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Roger Monaghan to Jose M Uribe
$100,000; 1715 Burlington Ave., Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Clayton Mcneely to Azeem Honest Homes LLC
Lombard
$650,000; 1034 E Woodrow Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Alka Kapoor to Timothy M Mandel
$402,500; 306 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Amber D Reese
$400,000; 343 Cimarron Rd E, Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jorii Trust to Artin Lekorgo
$363,500; 19W175 17th Place, Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ummaa LLC to Michael Kalmuk
$325,000; 37 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Salvador Yunez to Martin Calderon
$315,000; 825 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Ace7co LLC to Harrison M Grimes
$310,000; 459 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ildiko K Mason to Jacob Malay
$300,000; 520 Green Valley Dr W, Lombard; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charles A Weinstock to Alexey V Acegedo Quessada
$140,000; 1320B Lore Ln Unit 213, Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Taher Hussain to Julinda Rexha
Medinah
$650,000; 6N268 Elizabeth Court, Medinah; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kocour Trust to Mark Huy
Naperville
$790,000; 4112 Emporia Court, Naperville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Kyle Degiulio to Justin K Miller
$765,000; 907 Rock Spring Road, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by John M Schink to Aniruddha Raje
$765,000; 1007 Kauai King Court, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Stuckey Trust to Anthony V Solano
$725,000; 311 Senna Court, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Viqar Ahmed to Ahsan Faiz
$710,000; 3648 White Eagle Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Raullom Eanes to Negin Rouhanizadeh
$700,000; 235 Oxford Court, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Michael D Woods to Philip A Kotek
$700,000; 1500 Frenchmans Bend Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Timothy J Suther to Jordan R Finn
$680,000; 2316 Cloverdale Road, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Carl J Reina Jr to Manjeeva Silva
$650,000; 4042 Broadmoor Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Satish Prabhu to Basil Eglon Barnswell
$650,000; 1212 E Gartner Road, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pattan LLC to Ralph B Brown Jr
$555,000; 1313 Goldenrod Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by First Trust to Sirajuddin Khaja
$520,500; 11S051 West St., Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by John J Scarzone Jr to George A Ragus
$423,000; 29W028 Shell Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Dm Homes Corp to Brian Tatar
$417,000; 1320 Fieldstone Court, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Ulfers Trust to Michael Gooding
$400,000; 2026 Bristol Court, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Donatus F Weithman to Bradley Porter
$395,000; 2319 Wayland Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Spartan Exchange LLC to Tongta Ratchatawarn
$385,000; 11S546 Whittington Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Roseann Hasty to Bradley D Stevens
$373,000; 3151 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Raja Subramanian
$360,000; 866 Havenshire Road, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Grimes Trust to Daniel Bafia
$353,000; 1206 Hobson Road, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Tonia Dewaele to Xiuna Xie
$333,000; 2603 Idaho Road, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Rachel E Fein to Swaraj Kumar Gochhayat
$317,000; 511 Aurora Ave Unit 315, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Thomas J Palma to Rodica Vidanovic
$301,500; 1132 Spring Garden Cir Unit 32, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Mary T Campagna to Daniel Patrick Casey
$291,000; 10S141 Plainfield Naperville Road, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Hamel Trust to Patricia Mastny
$290,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 316, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Tamara M Svestka to Melody Rawley
$266,500; 872 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Jeffrey Vinkler to Sbg Ventures LLC
$260,000; 2531 Arcadia Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Rfl Estates LLC to Hussain Fida Ali
$260,000; 2443 Sheehan Dr Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Nicholas C Lorenzini to Diane Heil
$253,000; 2487 Oneida Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Srm Investments LLC to Parina Chibber
$235,000; 915 Elderberry Cir Unit 307, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Michael J Martin to Elif Sezen Yagmur Kilimci
$225,000; 981 West Ct Unit A, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by William L Bonin Trust to Ryan L Garcia
$175,000; 1348 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Benjamin J Stubblefield to Katherine Paulson
Oakbrook Terrace
$420,500; 1S531 Halsey Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on April 5, 2023, by S T Homes LLC to Amanda Simon
Roselle
$600,000; 590 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Frandesca 8 Inc to Elizabeth Stratta
$512,500; 6N231 Virginia Road, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by William R Kroll Jr Trust to Rafal Andrzej Banasik
$465,000; 1105 Colony Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Joseph D Marszalek to Joseph Homer Rashid
$325,000; 110 W Granville Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Marie Rendant Trust to Nicole L Motley
$280,000; 708 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gungor Arkin to Michelle Urrutia
$265,000; 225 Main St Unit 310, Roselle; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Nora Pun Trust to Francesca M Procaccio
$248,500; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 526, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Koestler Trust to Joseph P Fiore
$240,000; 290 Regal Court, Roselle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Caroly Addison Consalvo to Luke Worwa
$236,000; 426 Northampton Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Vishnu N Shah to Erin Rose
$170,000; 1099 Prescott Dr Unit 2B, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Biagio Saverino to Halina Dodat
Villa Park
$390,000; 1340 S Oakland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Zaroogian Trust to Connor S Senf
$372,500; 211 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jjj Remodeling LLC to Jacob Smrz
$325,000; 136 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Martin Coman to Dominic Laria
$230,000; 1S166 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Abdul Vayani to Salim Sharif Khan
$228,000; 315 S Myrtle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 7, 2023, by William Enright to Shawn Enright
$180,500; 1S210 Stratford Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charlotte Todd to Arlene M Castelo
$178,000; 1S272 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Emmanuel Velazquez Sanchez to Camila R Rosas
Warrenville
$326,000; 30W101 Lakeview Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Kevin Wayne Reed to Richard Casimir Downs Jr
$323,000; 2S643 Wildwood Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Witt Watanaarepornchai to Azamat Abdikadirov
$255,000; 29W740 Hurlingham Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Scott A Albrecht to Bryan Hacker
West Chicago
$567,000; 1045 Cherrywood Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Thomas C Molo to Evelyn M Servellon
$440,000; 730 Hillview Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas Stock Sr to Gurdeep Dhillon
$392,000; 2425 Fairchild Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Matthew Alsante to Patrick Brambert
$350,000; 210 Sophia St., West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kathryn E Maher to John C Dorhauer
$275,000; 1104 S Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Maikel Alonso Enriquez to Marcel De Jesus Bracamontes Arauj
$259,000; 402 Ridgeland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Daniel Leonard to Marius Tamdem Tokam
$100,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit C2C, West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Vicente Correa
Westmont
$640,000; 17 N Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Gary M Williams to Helena Berezowskyi
Wheaton
$741,000; 909 Golf Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Steven Leonard Aiello to John Prout $700,000; 710 Longfellow Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Gregory L Urban to Patrice Cross
$510,000; 1901 Kingsbrook Court, Wheaton; Sold on April 5, 2023, by James Holtrop to Colleen K Sanna
$485,000; 2S538 Burning Trail, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Christiansen Trust to Bernard Nash
$430,000; 2011 Lancaster Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Devin Cross to Mark Murphy
$410,000; 2136 Timber Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kluge Trust to Velda A Berryman
$383,000; 1558 Woodhaven St., Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Robert M Duhme to Rusian A Sladkov
$380,000; 455 W Front St Unit 2 309, Wheaton; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Burshtan Trust to Michele Harris
$380,000; 2122 Timber Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Gary Tinker to Anita Blanford
$353,000; 505 E Illinois St., Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Marilyn Carey to Cody P Lomonaco
$330,000; 1019 S Main St., Wheaton; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Alliant Cu to William Patrick Zeller
$145,000; 1535 S County Farm Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Mihail Dumtru
Willowbrook
$330,000; 56 Portwine Road, Willowbrook; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pusatera Trust to John Patrick Watts
$319,000; 301 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 310, Willowbrook; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Joanne L Carlson to Rosemary St Pierre
$185,000; 324 Frontage Rd Unit 2A, Willowbrook; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Diana L Kane to Elena Nikova
$165,000; 13B Kingery Quarter Unit 105, Willowbrook; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Joshua Douglas Gregersen to Cynthia Rodriguez
$140,500; 20 Kingery Quarter Unit 201, Willowbrook; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Abdul Mannan to Eva Michaels
Winfield
$445,000; 27W057 Sycamore Lane, Winfield; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Cinquegrani Trust to Thomas J Weiss
$375,000; 0N062 Woodland Court, Winfield; Sold on April 4, 2023, by John R Story to Collin R Griffin
$299,000; 26W366 Harrison Ave., Winfield; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bryan M Ives to Enok Tluangzelhmung
$225,000; 0S544 East St., Winfield; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John I Gibbons to Bradley C Ford
Woodridge
$350,000; 6314 Winston Drive, Woodridge; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Christina M Mora to Ryan Evans
$349,500; 2556 Yellow Star St., Woodridge; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Payleitner Trust to Derian Zaldiver
$335,000; 2633 Luzern Court, Woodridge; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Tobey S Mccoy to Brian S Kulaga
$285,000; 1328 Pin Oak Unit 21, Woodridge; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Shih Trust to Djk Custom Homes Inc
