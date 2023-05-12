DuPage County property transfers for March 23 to April 7, 2023

Addison

$480,000; 1339 W Meyer Drive, Addison; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Gennaro Paccione to Nick J Cornell

$450,000; 155 S La Londe Ave., Addison; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Paul A Schaefle to Ibrahim Halil Munigu

$420,000; 1431 W Byron Ave., Addison; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Taylor Else to Armando Guerrero

$360,000; 128 S Villa Ave., Addison; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Berwyn Dev Properties LLC to Sherri Johnson

$359,000; 544 S Adeline Ave., Addison; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Edward Chlebda to Javier Rodriguez

$322,000; 360 N Pioneer Drive, Addison; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Janet L Godek to Yesennia Tiscareno

$250,000; 341 W Army Trail Blvd., Addison; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Gilbert Trust to Jessica Gonzalez

Aurora

$566,000; 976 Verona Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Barbara Silvio to Emmanuel S Llamas

$410,000; 555 Redwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Mzg Real Estate LLC

$405,000; 941 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Karlo T Familara to Amruta Muley

$385,000; 1167 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Marilyn J Wilson to Peter Depetro

$360,000; 412 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Robert A Musinski to Chirag Mahendra Rajvir

$350,000; 1336 Middlebury Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Readus Sago to Juan Jamison

$330,000; 995 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by David C Ricker to Andrian Nistrean

$320,500; 1574 Galway Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Peter Michuda Trust to Miguel A Soto

$315,000; 234 Alschuler Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Cadena Trust to Raul A Tejada

$300,500; 8S289 Barnes Road, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Derek J H Wagner to Megan A Wagner

$280,000; 1094 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Daniel A Neumann to Robert W Bonakowski

$250,000; 775 Shady Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Matthew M Burchacki to Daniel A Villegas

$250,000; 1322 Sundown Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Traci M Bartulis to Elizabeth Rivera

$248,000; 894 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Pedro Abreo Martinez to Irvin L Galvez

$242,000; 2024 Rosemont Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kimberly A Granholm Woodin to Maria E Bueno Brady

$230,000; 806 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bigelow Aurora LLC to Ronald Allen

$220,000; 2276 Scott Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Michael R Zamora to Stepan Bruger

$192,000; 219 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Ku Lu to Arodi A Tran

$185,000; 318 Clairemont Ct Unit 178, Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Theresa Benkeser to Joseph Wang

$157,500; 913 Walter Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Apex Renovations Inc to Marizela Ortiz

$93,000; 561 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Andolf Haniel Rincon to Luis A Sanchez Zavala

Bensenville

$200,000; 16W650 Crest Ave., Bensenville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Zimmer Trust to Balsoma Home Investments LLC

Bloomingdale

$381,000; 122 Seneca Trail, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Sharon R Blakeman to Jessica Conger

$195,000; 318 Felicia Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Anthony Imrisek to Ahmad Aldarawsheh

Bolingbrook

$331,000; 594 Cambridge Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bradley R Gray to Julia Spencer

Burr Ridge

$553,000; 8448 Clynderven Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John M Rudisel to Hatim Jafferji

$319,500; 8808 Skyline Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Mathis Joint Trust to Heather M Perez

Carol Stream

$537,500; 1N036 Papworth St., Carol Stream; Sold on April 4, 2023, by William Moraga to Olelsandr Lopatkin

$485,000; 1184 Parkview Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Thomas F Heffernan to Fatima Ayyad

$358,000; 1001 Bear Paw Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 7, 2023, by James M Grabarczyk to Laderrian J Watson

$345,500; 299 Bennett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Kramer Family Trust to Rakesh R Nair

$339,000; 854 Shenandoah Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Milton L Willis to Tawk Lian

$315,000; 895 Yellowstone St., Carol Stream; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Nowak Trust to Jeremy E Salutric

Clarendon Hills

$400,000; 5806 Clarendon Hills Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Andrew Kubik to Anselma D Carreon

$380,000; 2 Mohawk Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Morales Trust to Kevin Pasciak

$317,000; 132 Mohawk Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Colin Walter Fuller Jr

Darien

$470,000; 7214 Western Ave., Darien; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Susan Kazi to Mario M Arias

$325,000; 1013 Hickory Lane, Darien; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Lois J Hall to William T Shipbaugh

$205,000; 7309 Sunrise Ave., Darien; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to L&k New Life Properties LLC

Downers Grove

$550,000; 4717 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by James E Haley to Sean Broihier

$540,000; 5733 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Robert E Kohnen Trust to Grace Elderkin

$507,000; 1701 Concord Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John A Wendt to Glynis Mullan Kwok

$450,000; 55557 Webster St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charles L Hays Trust to Stephen D Smolenski

$400,000; 5409 Lane Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pillischafske Trust to Julia Anderson

$385,000; 3915 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jerry G Hoke Trust to Kiefer Bennett

$365,000; 1114 Timber Trails Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Dennis Manzhul to Robert O Wiesemann

$323,000; 5424 Ashbrook Pl Unit 46, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Chalifoux Trust to Gus Coon George

$315,000; 4822 Stanley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas L Buettner to Scott M Curran

$250,000; 5122 Elmwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Anthony J Hormanski to Shannon M Hormanski

$220,000; 6545 Main St Unit 407, Downers Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Cornelius 2001 Trust to Lorene M Giacone

$195,000; 4221 Saratoga Ave Unit 212A, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas Mcgarry to 4221 Saratoga Ave 212a LLC

$185,000; 420 74th St Unit 103, Downers Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kraja Management LLC to Renardas Vasilkevicius

$170,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 36B, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Korzeniecki Trust to Dawn C Callahan

$149,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 17A, Downers Grove; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Colleen Sullivan to Richard Wallace

$111,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 34C, Downers Grove; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Susan Ketchmark to Gaetano Tom Fosco

Elmhurst

$731,000; 172 N Clinton Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Nolan J Schiff to Vincent Kiernan

$621,000; 137 N Avon Road, Elmhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Zuyi Mao to Michael Edward Lewicki

$612,000; 290 N Emroy Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Aaron R Shibrowski to Bradley E Woloszyn

$530,000; 238 E North Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Pedro G Yanga Iii to Vernon Lee Thompson Ii

$470,000; 15W256 Forest Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Marcus Coleman to Brittney S Britton

$465,000; 322 S Hagans Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Mary Louise Darrow to Emily Gutierrez

$425,000; 246 E Cayuga Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Koch Trust to Doherty Custom Homes Inc

$410,000; 720 S Mitchell Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Wise Investment Builders Enter to Prachi Indravadan Patel

$390,000; 232 S Linden Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Wallace 1997 Trust to Sloane Selbe Hardman

$374,000; 350 E North Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Fashomz LLC 350 to William Kenneth Huebler

$335,000; 815 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Janega 2006 Trust to Grzegorz Janowski

$300,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 512N, Elmhurst; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Juanita L Hill to Derrick Lundquist

$270,000; 928 S Bryan St., Elmhurst; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Martin Kaski to Michael Kaski

$265,000; 2 S Atrium Way Unit 401, Elmhurst; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Krista Marie Des Biens to Ashvin D Dave

Glen Ellyn

$675,000; 360 May Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Evangelos G Apostolou to Carly A Tribbia

$625,000; 531 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by James Clarke to James Crooker

$600,000; 651 Riford Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Toy Trust to Michael J Cushing

$580,000; 23W101 Kings Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Peter F Zeuthen to Ivan Momchilov

$490,000; 46 N Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jared Alex Carlson to Sohaib Katariwala

$434,500; 534 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Darin Roddick Small to Caitlin S Brodie

$390,000; 2N113 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 5, 2023, by W Q Dev Inc to Muhammed Waseem Pallan

$340,000; 1N445 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Terry Easley to Erin Catherine Troff

$179,000; 470 Fawell Blvd Unit 513, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Klich Trust to Eric Canada

$155,000; 460 Raintree Ct Unit 2M, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jill L Howard to Patricia J Stratton

$154,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 209W, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Naxhmije Mukollari to Niko Petro

Glendale Heights

$323,000; 64 W Wrightwood Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Imre Dobovanzky to Luis Alberto Meza Enriquez

$265,000; 1824 Concord Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Mohammed A Shareef to Zainab Naveed

$235,000; 179 Hesterman Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Db Mim I LLC to Denise Valdez

$170,000; 182 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 302, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Tulsi Arvindkmar Chaudhari to Valeriy P Semenov

Hinsdale

$755,000; 110 N Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Trevor D Dinatale to Miles Atherton

$680,000; 537 N York Road, Hinsdale; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Halm Trust to Michael C Turner

$485,000; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 306C, Hinsdale; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jrm Investments LLC to Jane Jeyon Kim

Lisle

$460,000; 2919 Paxton Court, Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Benjamin Clifford Auerbach to Pavnan Kumar Reddappagari

$370,000; 2807 Garden Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Surya M Ganduri to Shuyuan Deng

$360,000; 5350 Westview Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Christopher Wiggins to Ryan Williams

$200,000; 2727 Wayfaring Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Zhang Trust to Janee Wieser

$180,000; 4902 Reilly Place, Lisle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Roger Monaghan to Jose M Uribe

$100,000; 1715 Burlington Ave., Lisle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Clayton Mcneely to Azeem Honest Homes LLC

Lombard

$650,000; 1034 E Woodrow Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Alka Kapoor to Timothy M Mandel

$402,500; 306 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Amber D Reese

$400,000; 343 Cimarron Rd E, Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jorii Trust to Artin Lekorgo

$363,500; 19W175 17th Place, Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ummaa LLC to Michael Kalmuk

$325,000; 37 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Salvador Yunez to Martin Calderon

$315,000; 825 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Ace7co LLC to Harrison M Grimes

$310,000; 459 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Ildiko K Mason to Jacob Malay

$300,000; 520 Green Valley Dr W, Lombard; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charles A Weinstock to Alexey V Acegedo Quessada

$140,000; 1320B Lore Ln Unit 213, Lombard; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Taher Hussain to Julinda Rexha

Medinah

$650,000; 6N268 Elizabeth Court, Medinah; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kocour Trust to Mark Huy

Naperville

$790,000; 4112 Emporia Court, Naperville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Kyle Degiulio to Justin K Miller

$765,000; 907 Rock Spring Road, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by John M Schink to Aniruddha Raje

$765,000; 1007 Kauai King Court, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Stuckey Trust to Anthony V Solano

$725,000; 311 Senna Court, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Viqar Ahmed to Ahsan Faiz

$710,000; 3648 White Eagle Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Raullom Eanes to Negin Rouhanizadeh

$700,000; 235 Oxford Court, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Michael D Woods to Philip A Kotek

$700,000; 1500 Frenchmans Bend Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Timothy J Suther to Jordan R Finn

$680,000; 2316 Cloverdale Road, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Carl J Reina Jr to Manjeeva Silva

$650,000; 4042 Broadmoor Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Satish Prabhu to Basil Eglon Barnswell

$650,000; 1212 E Gartner Road, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pattan LLC to Ralph B Brown Jr

$555,000; 1313 Goldenrod Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by First Trust to Sirajuddin Khaja

$520,500; 11S051 West St., Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by John J Scarzone Jr to George A Ragus

$423,000; 29W028 Shell Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Dm Homes Corp to Brian Tatar

$417,000; 1320 Fieldstone Court, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Ulfers Trust to Michael Gooding

$400,000; 2026 Bristol Court, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Donatus F Weithman to Bradley Porter

$395,000; 2319 Wayland Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Spartan Exchange LLC to Tongta Ratchatawarn

$385,000; 11S546 Whittington Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Roseann Hasty to Bradley D Stevens

$373,000; 3151 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Raja Subramanian

$360,000; 866 Havenshire Road, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Grimes Trust to Daniel Bafia

$353,000; 1206 Hobson Road, Naperville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Tonia Dewaele to Xiuna Xie

$333,000; 2603 Idaho Road, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Rachel E Fein to Swaraj Kumar Gochhayat

$317,000; 511 Aurora Ave Unit 315, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Thomas J Palma to Rodica Vidanovic

$301,500; 1132 Spring Garden Cir Unit 32, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Mary T Campagna to Daniel Patrick Casey

$291,000; 10S141 Plainfield Naperville Road, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Hamel Trust to Patricia Mastny

$290,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 316, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Tamara M Svestka to Melody Rawley

$266,500; 872 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Jeffrey Vinkler to Sbg Ventures LLC

$260,000; 2531 Arcadia Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Rfl Estates LLC to Hussain Fida Ali

$260,000; 2443 Sheehan Dr Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Nicholas C Lorenzini to Diane Heil

$253,000; 2487 Oneida Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Srm Investments LLC to Parina Chibber

$235,000; 915 Elderberry Cir Unit 307, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Michael J Martin to Elif Sezen Yagmur Kilimci

$225,000; 981 West Ct Unit A, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2023, by William L Bonin Trust to Ryan L Garcia

$175,000; 1348 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Benjamin J Stubblefield to Katherine Paulson

Oakbrook Terrace

$420,500; 1S531 Halsey Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on April 5, 2023, by S T Homes LLC to Amanda Simon

Roselle

$600,000; 590 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Frandesca 8 Inc to Elizabeth Stratta

$512,500; 6N231 Virginia Road, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by William R Kroll Jr Trust to Rafal Andrzej Banasik

$465,000; 1105 Colony Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Joseph D Marszalek to Joseph Homer Rashid

$325,000; 110 W Granville Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Marie Rendant Trust to Nicole L Motley

$280,000; 708 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gungor Arkin to Michelle Urrutia

$265,000; 225 Main St Unit 310, Roselle; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Nora Pun Trust to Francesca M Procaccio

$248,500; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 526, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Koestler Trust to Joseph P Fiore

$240,000; 290 Regal Court, Roselle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Caroly Addison Consalvo to Luke Worwa

$236,000; 426 Northampton Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Vishnu N Shah to Erin Rose

$170,000; 1099 Prescott Dr Unit 2B, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Biagio Saverino to Halina Dodat

Villa Park

$390,000; 1340 S Oakland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Zaroogian Trust to Connor S Senf

$372,500; 211 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Jjj Remodeling LLC to Jacob Smrz

$325,000; 136 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Martin Coman to Dominic Laria

$230,000; 1S166 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Abdul Vayani to Salim Sharif Khan

$228,000; 315 S Myrtle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 7, 2023, by William Enright to Shawn Enright

$180,500; 1S210 Stratford Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Charlotte Todd to Arlene M Castelo

$178,000; 1S272 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Emmanuel Velazquez Sanchez to Camila R Rosas

Warrenville

$326,000; 30W101 Lakeview Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Kevin Wayne Reed to Richard Casimir Downs Jr

$323,000; 2S643 Wildwood Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Witt Watanaarepornchai to Azamat Abdikadirov

$255,000; 29W740 Hurlingham Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Scott A Albrecht to Bryan Hacker

West Chicago

$567,000; 1045 Cherrywood Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Thomas C Molo to Evelyn M Servellon

$440,000; 730 Hillview Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Thomas Stock Sr to Gurdeep Dhillon

$392,000; 2425 Fairchild Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Matthew Alsante to Patrick Brambert

$350,000; 210 Sophia St., West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kathryn E Maher to John C Dorhauer

$275,000; 1104 S Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Maikel Alonso Enriquez to Marcel De Jesus Bracamontes Arauj

$259,000; 402 Ridgeland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Daniel Leonard to Marius Tamdem Tokam

$100,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit C2C, West Chicago; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Vicente Correa

Westmont

$640,000; 17 N Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Gary M Williams to Helena Berezowskyi

Wheaton

$741,000; 909 Golf Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Steven Leonard Aiello to John Prout $700,000; 710 Longfellow Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Gregory L Urban to Patrice Cross

$510,000; 1901 Kingsbrook Court, Wheaton; Sold on April 5, 2023, by James Holtrop to Colleen K Sanna

$485,000; 2S538 Burning Trail, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Christiansen Trust to Bernard Nash

$430,000; 2011 Lancaster Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Devin Cross to Mark Murphy

$410,000; 2136 Timber Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Kluge Trust to Velda A Berryman

$383,000; 1558 Woodhaven St., Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Robert M Duhme to Rusian A Sladkov

$380,000; 455 W Front St Unit 2 309, Wheaton; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Burshtan Trust to Michele Harris

$380,000; 2122 Timber Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Gary Tinker to Anita Blanford

$353,000; 505 E Illinois St., Wheaton; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Marilyn Carey to Cody P Lomonaco

$330,000; 1019 S Main St., Wheaton; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Alliant Cu to William Patrick Zeller

$145,000; 1535 S County Farm Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Mihail Dumtru

Willowbrook

$330,000; 56 Portwine Road, Willowbrook; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Pusatera Trust to John Patrick Watts

$319,000; 301 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 310, Willowbrook; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Joanne L Carlson to Rosemary St Pierre

$185,000; 324 Frontage Rd Unit 2A, Willowbrook; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Diana L Kane to Elena Nikova

$165,000; 13B Kingery Quarter Unit 105, Willowbrook; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Joshua Douglas Gregersen to Cynthia Rodriguez

$140,500; 20 Kingery Quarter Unit 201, Willowbrook; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Abdul Mannan to Eva Michaels

Winfield

$445,000; 27W057 Sycamore Lane, Winfield; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Cinquegrani Trust to Thomas J Weiss

$375,000; 0N062 Woodland Court, Winfield; Sold on April 4, 2023, by John R Story to Collin R Griffin

$299,000; 26W366 Harrison Ave., Winfield; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Bryan M Ives to Enok Tluangzelhmung

$225,000; 0S544 East St., Winfield; Sold on April 6, 2023, by John I Gibbons to Bradley C Ford

Woodridge

$350,000; 6314 Winston Drive, Woodridge; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Christina M Mora to Ryan Evans

$349,500; 2556 Yellow Star St., Woodridge; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Payleitner Trust to Derian Zaldiver

$335,000; 2633 Luzern Court, Woodridge; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Tobey S Mccoy to Brian S Kulaga

$285,000; 1328 Pin Oak Unit 21, Woodridge; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Shih Trust to Djk Custom Homes Inc

