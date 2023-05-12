Cook County property transfers for March 20 to April 11, 2023

Arlington Heights

$575,000; 2219 N Williamsburg St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Panko Trust to Matthew A Derbyshire

$508,500; 3244 N Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Vladimir Iliev to Ayad Shiltagh

$505,000; 1527 S Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Ivan Mandaric to Michael P Rusch

$471,000; 512 W Brittany Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Nowak Holds Ii LLC to Eric J Johnson

$460,000; 3218 N Walker Ln E, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Chul Hee Han to Ryan Irwin

$455,000; 2735 N Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Jon P Sedey to Jason Lee Ford

$435,000; 1534 E Best Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Maria A Matales to Marta Garczarczyk

$415,000; 1514 E Rosehill Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Yulian Nikolaev Bitsov

$364,000; 417 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Lucas Trust to Sara Jane Bertolino

$290,000; 1505 S Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Anthony J Parker to Douglas J Volden

$287,000; 3221 N Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Glickman Trust to Joonhee R Seol

$243,000; 1620 W Partridge Ct Unit 7, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Pradeep Babburi to Valery Bartsevich

$225,000; 100 S Vail Ave Unit 304, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Margaret Lawver to Craig S Vogel

$207,500; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 318C, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Raven Law to Daniel Stefanov

$182,500; 1206 E Fairview St Unit 107, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Kelley M Lacque to Lmsm LLC-MI

$154,000; 100 N Regency Dr E Unit 3, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Mildred C Schillinger to Gabriela Zaro

Barrington

$630,000; 1513 Lake Shore Dr S, Barrington; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Jon P Dante to Sean Sullivan

$544,000; 27881 W Flynn Creek Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gabriela Zielinska

$265,000; 640 Cumnor Ave., Barrington; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Christine T Matteson to Clarisam Miguel

$183,500; 560 Shorely Dr Unit 104, Barrington; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Tshh Group LLC to Lakhwinder Singh

Bartlett

$500,000; 158 Fieldcrest Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Daniel Deiber to Nishad Rabbani

$335,000; 1227 Appaloosa Way, Bartlett; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Stephan Zwahlen to Joshko Mitrev

$292,500; 1045 Chelsea Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Chris Douglas to Nathaniel Cueto

$281,500; 1655 Columbia Cir Unit 3, Bartlett; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Shahzad Faisal to Ha Q Luu

$250,000; 1645 Spaulding Rd Unit 541, Bartlett; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Joseph R Ramos to Alexander Jenkinson

$199,000; 143 S Hale Ave., Bartlett; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Biju Xavior to Jason Dominguez

$187,000; 119 S Hale Ave Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Connie E Sterkowicz to Michael Welbel

Buffalo Grove

$767,000; 209 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Vishali Chandramouli

$720,000; 1205 Hidden Lake Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Shishir Tiwari to Harinath Babu Annapragada

$497,000; 1041 Shambliss Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Prasenjit Pusty to Kesavamoorthi Gopalakrishnan

$295,000; 299 Willow Pkwy Unit 35-4, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Nilsen Trust to Kathy Straus

$282,500; 1075 Aspen Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Huntington National Bank to Michael R Kelly

$260,000; 93 Manchester Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023, by Gary Belot to Dream Property Management Inc

$255,000; 50 Lake Blvd Unit 671, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Dilfuza Shokirova

$242,000; 7 Le Jardin Ct Unit A-2, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Michelle Mace to Kathryn Toporovsky

$220,000; 942 Hidden Lake Dr Unit 942, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Stephen Pfeil to Melanie N Ross

Des Plaines

$360,000; 714 Leahy Circle, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Robert D Buczynski Trust to Michael A Anderson

$305,000; 86 N Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Monika Beata Sliwinska to Anita M Mankowska

$305,000; 155 Oakwood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Jack Ungaro to Stiven G Khoshaba

$303,000; 846 Fairmont Court, Des Plaines; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Susan E Oconnell to Kimberly M Fazio

$300,000; 127 Fletcher Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Kucinski Trust to Justyna Kucinska

$269,000; 1766 Orchard St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Jozef Wasewicz to Sean Nguyen

$245,000; 8812 Dee Rd Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Zenon Gil to Joshua Lauerance

$215,000; 8842 Robin Dr Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gale Cerabona to Andrew Plummer

$145,000; 940 Beau Dr Unit 101, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Daniel Howe to Piotr Cukrowski

$90,000; 8901 N Western Ave Unit 210, Des Plaines; Sold on March 20, 2023, by John P Barzditis to Georgi Vankov

Elk Grove Village

$490,000; 570 Rutgers Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate Ii Lc to Monika Katarzyna Farfan

$450,000; 89 Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Richard Carr to Francisco Carlin

$395,000; 67 Woodcrest Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Yuma M Amador to Chataya Saechua

$394,000; 929 Wisconsin Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Woody Trust to Aaron L Kolcz

$324,000; 1582 Texas St., Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Erik Steffensen to Joseph R Bochenczak

$280,000; 1143 S Glenn Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Schile Trust to Francesco Loschiavo Investment

$260,000; 965 Huntington Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Falguni Gandhi to Phyllis A Califf

$241,000; 790 Gloucester Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Thomasz G Sowa to Stanislaw J Kumorek

$191,000; 850 Wellington Ave Unit 506, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Richard Lucarelli to Tim Korinek

Hanover Park

$310,000; 5425 Arlington Dr E, Hanover Park; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Kyra J Soffel to Zachary P Lilly

$83,000; 736 Roosevelt Road, Hanover Park; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Dmd Investment Group LLC

Hoffman Estates

$510,000; 5641 Caribou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Awaize Ahmed to Todd A Flowers

$495,000; 1410 Lake Edge Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Zamirbek Tashov to Paul Evensen

$405,000; 835 Rosedale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Constance F Podgorski Trust to Roman Romaniuk

$375,000; 1744 Pebble Beach Dr Unit 1744, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Octavian Pintea to Roman Skalskyi

$362,000; 4505 Shorewood Dr N, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Kristi Kevich to Batjargal Norov

$359,000; 1637 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Shirley Doede to Ivan Velazquez

$342,500; 4110 N Firestone Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Sean W Ward to Quoc Anh Khuong

$325,000; 4721 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Joseph J Mintjal to Milo & Suzuki Property LLC

$237,500; 2019 Sudbury Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Cook Family Trust to Yiying Wang Schaumburg

$205,000; 1919 Kenilworth Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Navin N Mehta to Josephine An

$170,000; 1952 Huntington Blvd Unit 1952, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Mohammad A Baqai to Umang Talati

Inverness

$250,000; 1627 W Colonial Parkway, Inverness; Sold on March 21, 2023, by John R Fermanis to 1627 W Colonial LLC

Lake Barrington

$630,000; 128 Cutter Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 10, 2023, by Purcell Trust to Richard S Mallek

Mount Prospect

$515,000; 6 N William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Krzysztof Zelichowski to Kelly O Neill

$490,000; 900 S Emerson Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Azas LLC to Emily Kenneally

$392,000; 312 S Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Atour Hartoon Gasber to Hasan Shaik

$280,000; 1203 N Westgate Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Robert P Baumgart to Piotr Miklasiewicz

$228,000; 20 S Main St Unit 206, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Hedwig Kuehn to Masamichi Komatsu

$228,000; 1236 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Nga T Phan to Natanya Pope Sohel

$165,500; 1200 W Northwest Hwy Unit 110, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Andrei Talpa

$153,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 417, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Aurimas Vaskunas to Dmytro Chyrka

$104,000; 1900 W Knightsbridge Dr Unit 1E, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Catherine Tan to Stacey Kuhn

Palatine

$450,000; 643 E Wilton Court, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Stephanie Kornacker to Michael Lachowicz

$375,000; 735 N Walden Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Timothy L Kitchen to John F Moroni

$375,000; 648 N Bel Aire Terrace, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Forbes Trust to Ronnie Kuta

$331,000; 1055 W Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2023, by L7 Management Group Inc to Syed Hamza Zaidi

$327,500; 315 S Benton St., Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Steven Lowery to Mariusz Bilotas

$325,000; 903 E Babcock Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Michael Piotrowski to Juan A Caracheo

$292,000; 1002 N Cove Dr Unit B, Palatine; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Kate Seemann to Louis J Demarco

$269,000; 301 N Winston Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Barnes Sr Trust to Denny Tomaska

$223,000; 124 W Colfax St Unit 306 PS 5, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Troy W Hootman to Anthony Kim

$148,000; 1472 Carol Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Spherian LLC to Vrajesh Patel

$147,500; 2200 Bayside Dr Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Adam Schmidt to La Property Investments LLC

$143,000; 1277 Wyndham Ln Unit 105, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Sandra Fadul to Orysya Romanyuk

$94,500; 140 W Wood St Unit 312, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Jeremy Bero to Elizabeth O Odoh

Prospect Heights

$560,000; 8 E Willow Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Boguslaw Dratwa to Kyle Sisler

$540,000; 126 Golf View Circle, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Linda L Lindh to Albert W Coughlin

$170,000; 1398 Quaker Ln Unit 1398, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Rozanski Trust to Shervin Hossein

Rolling Meadows

$335,000; 3800 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Sophia Paul to Philip J Orchell

$286,500; 3005 Thrush Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Galatia Napoleon to Ely E Pagan

$255,000; 3717 Bluebird Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Michael D Hemstreet to Sarah Lacost Youskievicz

$189,500; 5601 Carriageway Dr Unit 202B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Alexis M Lowenbein

$123,500; 2404 Algonquin Rd Unit 17, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Blagorodna Lontcheva to Sara A Salcik

Roselle

$600,000; 590 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Frandesca 8 Inc to Elizabeth Stratta

$512,500; 6N231 Virginia Road, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by William R Kroll Jr Trust to Rafal Andrzej Banasik

$465,000; 1105 Colony Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 7, 2023, by Joseph D Marszalek to Joseph Homer Rashid

$325,000; 110 W Granville Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Marie Rendant Trust to Nicole L Motley

$280,000; 708 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Gungor Arkin to Michelle Urrutia

$265,000; 225 Main St Unit 310, Roselle; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Nora Pun Trust to Francesca M Procaccio

$248,500; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 526, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Koestler Trust to Joseph P Fiore

$240,000; 290 Regal Court, Roselle; Sold on April 6, 2023, by Caroly Addison Consalvo to Luke Worwa

$236,000; 426 Northampton Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 4, 2023, by Vishnu N Shah to Erin Rose

$170,000; 1099 Prescott Dr Unit 2B, Roselle; Sold on April 5, 2023, by Biagio Saverino to Halina Dodat

Schaumburg

$510,000; 2240 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 20, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Michael Borucki

$370,000; 1801 Syracuse Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Nicholas R Padilla to John S Boctor

$350,000; 1102 Southbridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Chirag K Saraiya to Copikrishnan Raju

$344,000; 294 Ripplebrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Hartmut U Peistrup to Keldibek Kabysovand

$265,000; 288 Pembridge Ln Unit A1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Howeron Trust to Madhusudan Upendra Krishna Pai

$255,000; 538 Manor Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Vrajeshkumar J Shah to Golden Shade LLC

$235,000; 542 Del Lago Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Michael E Sonne to Thomas J Miller

$198,000; 1108 Tobey Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Grace Denk to George Michael Rutledge

$170,000; 2874 Meadow Ln Unit W1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Nola Alterio to Kim K Foy

Streamwood

$313,500; 228 Judy Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Mack Enterprises LLC to Joshua Araga

$285,000; 101 Shadywood Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Jose A Lazaro to Juan C Frias Rodriguez

$273,000; 67 Colonial Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Satish Voruganty to Vita Likhachova

$175,500; 900 Garden Cir Unit 06, Streamwood; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Petyo Konov to Svitlana Chervoniak

$170,000; 267 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Janice C Pease to Chicagoland Property Advisers

Wheeling

$430,000; 100 Prairie Park Dr Unit 412, Wheeling; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Donald Lee Walter to Yong Kim

$385,000; 1092 Crimson Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Dolores C Niebow to Kyu Seob Hwang

$315,000; 592 Sycamore Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Nationstar Mtg LLC to Michael Krugman

$295,000; 632 Merle Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Miroslaw Sieracki to George Sellis

$260,000; 730 Dorset Circle, Wheeling; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Robert Drew to Matthew Driscoll

$240,000; 442 Thornhill Ln Unit D1, Wheeling; Sold on March 22, 2023, by Kautt Trust to Mariana Ivanyshyn

$215,000; 1020 Thorndale Ct Unit D2, Wheeling; Sold on March 21, 2023, by Sarajoy Pickholtz to 10 & Baum LLC

$190,000; 1602 Warwick Ct Unit 1A, Wheeling; Sold on March 23, 2023, by Jonathan Silverberg to Mariya Lukach

$180,000; 350 Plum Creek Dr Unit 205, Wheeling; Sold on March 20, 2023, by Karol Jakusz to Nataliya Pankiv

