Carmel Catholic Corsairs pack 170,000 meals to feed the hungry

Carmel Catholic High School turned its school cafeteria and student lounge into a mobile packing facility Friday where most of the Mundelein school's 1100 students packed more than 170,000 meals to feed the hungry.

The program is a new addition to the school's annual "Corsairs Care" Walkathon fundraiser, featuring a schoolwide 3-mile walk around nearby St. Mary's Lake earlier in the day.

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations. The organization recruits volunteers including schoolchildren to assist in packing. In 2021-22, the nonprofit fed 1,091,787 children for an entire year and provided nearly 400 million meals. In addition, 99.8% of its meals arrived safely at its intended destinations and recipients, and 477,486 volunteers returned to pack under new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Carmel Catholic is five-time National Blue Ribbon Award recipient.