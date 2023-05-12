 

Carmel Catholic Corsairs pack 170,000 meals to feed the hungry

  • Carmel Catholic High School students including Marisa Abt, 17, from left, Leah Schneider, 16, Harlan May, 17, and Torey French, 17, partnered with Feed My Starving Children Friday in Mundelein, turning the school cafeteria and student lounge into a mobile packing facility.

  • Carmel Catholic High School student Luke Gera, 16, left, volunteers with his peers to help Feed My Starving Children Friday. Students packed more than 170,000 meals to feed the hungry.

  • Carmel Catholic High School student Anthony Greco, 17, volunteers with his classmates for Feed My Starving Children Friday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 5/12/2023 4:09 PM

Carmel Catholic High School turned its school cafeteria and student lounge into a mobile packing facility Friday where most of the Mundelein school's 1100 students packed more than 170,000 meals to feed the hungry.

The program is a new addition to the school's annual "Corsairs Care" Walkathon fundraiser, featuring a schoolwide 3-mile walk around nearby St. Mary's Lake earlier in the day.

 

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations. The organization recruits volunteers including schoolchildren to assist in packing. In 2021-22, the nonprofit fed 1,091,787 children for an entire year and provided nearly 400 million meals. In addition, 99.8% of its meals arrived safely at its intended destinations and recipients, and 477,486 volunteers returned to pack under new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Carmel Catholic is five-time National Blue Ribbon Award recipient.

