Big trucks and more at Mundelein public works open house

The Mundelein public works and engineering team are hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20 at 801 Allanson Road.

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the public works facility and learn about the skills and equipment used for projects. The family-friendly event will feature street sign-making demonstrations, facility tours, raffles, snacks and Touch A Truck experiences letting kids and families climb on and explore trucks, plows, vehicles and other equipment.

Visit mundelein.org.