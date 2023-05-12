Barrington-area man charged again with domestic battery

A Barrington-area man, already on parole for a 2017 domestic battery conviction, was charged with the same offense this week after beating his partner and trying to evade capture, police said.

Peter Biancalana, 31, who lives on the 28000 block of Roberts Road just east of Port Barrington, remained in jail Friday after a judge set his bail at $350,000. He would need to post $35,000 in cash to be released while the case is pending.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the woman living with Biancalana called 911 and told dispatchers he had beaten her and run away, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Deputies arrived at the home and began looking for Biancalana. Police dog Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, assisted in the search, Covelli said.

Biancala was found hiding in a shed on the property. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the attack, Covelli said.

In 2017, a Kane County judge sentenced Biancalana to four years in prison on charges of domestic violence, which were filed after officials said he had stabbed his then-girlfriend in July of that year.

According to published reports at the time, he had stabbed the woman multiple times before fleeing. Biancala was captured by Carpentersville police less than a day later.

State records show Biancalana was granted parole in November 2020.

Covelli said Lake County officials are seeking a parole violation warrant. Biancalana could face additional punishments connected to the 2017 case.

He is due in court for the Lake County domestic battery case Wednesday.