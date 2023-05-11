Will new public works facility cost Buffalo Grove more than expected?

With some bids coming in higher than expected, Buffalo Grove trustees will discuss Monday how to proceed with plans for a $13.1 million public works facility on the site of this warehouse at 1650 Leider Lane. Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

Faced with higher-than-expected construction bids for its new public works facility, Buffalo Grove trustees will decide Monday how to proceed with the $13.1 million project.

Trustees voted last May to purchase a 173,000-square-foot warehouse at 1650 Leider Lane with plans to redevelop the 9.5-acre site for the public works department.

Officials put 29 aspects of the project out to bid last month and received 128 bids, Deputy Village Manager Mike Skibbe said.

"The good news is that there's significant interest in the project and it's appealing to the market," he said.

However, Skibbe said, about a third of the bids came in priced above the village's estimates.

That could lead trustees to either spend more on the facility than expected or scale back the project.

The village staff will ask trustees Monday to reject some bids, waive others and allow negotiations to occur on roughly 10 bid packages that require closer scrutiny.

Skibbe said they also will work with engineers and architects to reduce the scope of the project where needed.

"Time is on our side," he said.

"These bids are guaranteed for a 60-day window."

The project is financed through general obligation bonds, a letter of credit and cash reserves.