Where you can expect construction projects in DuPage County forest preserves

A new animal clinic will soon be under construction at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

As spring gives way to summer, visitors to forest preserves around DuPage County will come across lush wildflowers, crowded picnic tables and the occasional hard hat.

Construction crews are building walking and bike trails, repairing historic structures and adding other amenities to the forest preserve system.

A 1930s-era barn on the grounds of the Danada model farm near Wheaton will get a new roof. The forest preserve district also is extending the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail to connect with Wheaton's bike network.

Most notably, district leaders are preparing to start construction this summer on a 28,000-square-foot building at Willowbrook Wildlife Center. The two-story facility will house a clinic for native animals, classrooms, educational exhibits and visitor space.

The district's planning department is tackling more than a dozen key projects that are either under construction or about to be, several of which are resuming from last year.

"We have nine new projects totaling almost $23 million," said Kevin Horsfall, assistant director of resource management and development.

That list doesn't include environmental and engineering projects such as bridge replacements. Forest preserve commissioners will hear details about the scope and cost of that work at the end of the month.

Here are some other highlights as construction season ramps up:

• The district is developing a multipurpose trail at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve near Naperville. The quarter-mile-long, limestone path will run along the east side of Naperville-Plainfield Road. A state bike path grant is funding 50% of the cost up to $100,000. With the grant, the district set aside $276,500, but bid quotes came in under budget. The trail project should wrap up in June for about $150,000.

• A new limestone path along Butterfield Road will connect the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail to Cromwell Drive and a Wheaton subdivision. Improvements at the Butterfield Road intersection will include pedestrian signals and crosswalk striping. A state grant is funding up to $200,000 of the construction cost. With the grant, the district budgeted $441,500. Bicyclists should be able to use that trail next month.

• Situated southwest of Butterfield and Naperville roads, the Danada model farm provides a glimpse into the county's agricultural roots. The district will replace the barn's asphalt shingle roof and address structural deficiencies. "This is a pretty large project," Horsfall said, set to start in June. The district anticipates finishing the $355,000 project in October. The barn is operated by Friends of Danada volunteers.

• The $3.8 million first phase of the Willowbrook project involved the construction of a flight barn for injured and permanently disabled raptors as well as carnivore enclosures for resident animals and animals that need rehabilitation for their release back into the wild.

The district expects to move forward with the second phase of the plan in July. Officials have budgeted $19.8 million for the new clinic and visitor center, interior modifications in the existing animal care facility and other improvements to the preserve. The new building is scheduled to open to the public in mid-2024. Wildlife rehabilitation will continue uninterrupted throughout construction.

• At Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville, the district is aiming to make safety upgrades at an archery range. Netting will be replaced with chain link fencing and windscreen materials. "This will be much more durable," Horsfall said.