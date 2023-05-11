Parks and Public Services Day in Buffalo Grove set for May 20
Updated 5/11/2023 2:24 PM
The Village of Buffalo Grove and Buffalo Grove Park District are teaming up to host Parks and Public Services Day on Saturday, May 20, at Mike Rylko Community Park.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.