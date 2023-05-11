New Kane County lobbying deal worth nearly $500K
Updated 5/11/2023 5:51 PM
Kane County Board members have inked a contract with a lobbying firm worth nearly $500,000 over the next four years. The agreement goes against the wishes of the county board chair.
