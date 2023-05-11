 

New Kane County lobbying deal worth nearly $500K

  • Kane County Board members have inked a contract with a lobbying firm worth nearly $500,000 over the next four years.

James Fuller
 
 
Updated 5/11/2023 5:51 PM

Kane County Board members have inked a contract with a lobbying firm worth nearly $500,000 over the next four years. The agreement goes against the wishes of the county board chair.

