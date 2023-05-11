 

Measure banning vaping inside public places clears General Assembly

  • A ban on vaping in public buildings awaits a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

    A ban on vaping in public buildings awaits a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Associated Press file photo

  • State Sen. Julie Morrison, a Lake Forest Democrat, sponsored the measure to ban electronic cigarette use in public buildings.

    State Sen. Julie Morrison, a Lake Forest Democrat, sponsored the measure to ban electronic cigarette use in public buildings. Jerry Nowick/Capitol News Illinois

 
A measure that would ban the use of electronic cigarettes inside public buildings in Illinois needs only a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law after it received final approval from lawmakers this week.

