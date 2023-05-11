Measure banning vaping inside public places clears General Assembly
Updated 5/11/2023 4:18 PM
A measure that would ban the use of electronic cigarettes inside public buildings in Illinois needs only a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law after it received final approval from lawmakers this week.
