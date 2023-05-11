 

Lawmakers approve criminal sentencing reforms for minors

  • State Sen. Mike Simmons

    State Sen. Mike Simmons Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

 
By ANDREW ADAMS
Capitol News Illinois
aadams@capitolnewsillinois.com
 
 
Updated 5/11/2023 4:14 PM

Illinois lawmakers have approved a measure that reforms criminal sentencing for minors, particularly victims of child sex trafficking.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 