Glenbard South student accused of threatening others with gun at school

A Glenbard South High School student is being held on $500,000 bail, accused of threatening other students with a handgun at the school.

Sami K. Zanika, 18, was charged with two counts of carrying or possessing a firearm in a vehicle while on school property, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to DuPage County court records.

Zanika lives on the 1500 block of Coloma Place in Wheaton.

To be freed pretrial, he would need to post $50,000. He would also have to wear a GPS monitor and stay at least 1,000 feet away from the school.

On Wednesday, a school dean learned that at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Zanika threatened other students with a gun while in a school parking lot, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

When police and school officials met Zanika at his car Wednesday, they reportedly found an unloaded .44-caliber gun in the car, the release said.

Zanika's next court date is May 16 for a bond review. His attorney has requested that bail be reduced to $30,000, meaning Zanika could be freed by posting $3,000. The motion says that one of the guns that police said they found in Zanika's car was a BB gun, and the other was an antique, inoperable black-powder-only ASM gun, likely manufactured in the 1860s.